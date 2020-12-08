Durbin Admits: Democrats Weaponized Wuhan Coronavirus Relief

More than 100,000 businesses across the country have permanently shut their doors as a result of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic.

Over the past nine months, Republicans and President Trump have repeatedly offered Democrats trillion dollar relief deals. They were all rejected by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her colleagues in the Senate. We knew this was for political reasons, after all, to them power comes before anything else, but we now have additional proof that they were playing games in an election year.

"Was it a mistake for Pelosi and Schumer to turn down $1.8 trillion?" CNN's Jake Tapper asked.

"There was some exuberance involved because an election was coming, and they were both bidding one another and trying to find some common ground. They didn’t reach that point. But to return to those pre-election days and sentiments, political sentiments is very difficult," Durbin responded. "We are looking at the reality now of a new president coming on board."

"If we don't give states, counties, and cities some relief from their loss of revenue and the actual expenses of Covid-19, they are faced with some grim choices," says Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of the delay in a stimulus deal. pic.twitter.com/rTMlUj1HOl — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) December 8, 2020

Earlier this week, Pelosi essentially admitted the same thing.

Pelosi is now admitting she’s “proud” that she held up COVID relief for struggling small businesses. Americans are struggling and Pelosi is playing games.



It’s time for the political games to stop and to put the American people first. https://t.co/pRjCh1VPNJ — Tony Gonzales (@TonyGonzales4TX) December 8, 2020

While Democrat politicians in Washington D.C. used the virus as a political weapon, Americans suffered, their dreams were crushed and their livelihoods were destroyed. So long as Trump is out of the White House, Democrats believe the ends justify the means.