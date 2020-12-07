Mark Levin Details How Democrats in Pennsylvania Changed the Rules on Election Fraud

Conservative talk radio host and constitutional scholar Mark Levin used his Sunday night program on Fox News Channel to explain how Pennsylvania changed election laws and rules in order to ultimately change the definition of fraud in the state.

"Fourteen months ago in the state of Pennsylvania, if you sent in a ballot with a signature that didn’t match the signature that they had on file, that would be discarded, if it was counted, that would be criminal fraud. Fourteen months ago in the state of Pennsylvania, if you sent in a ballot beyond election day, it wouldn’t be counted, if it was, that would be fraud. If you sent in a ballot without a postal date stamped on it, it wouldn’t be counted, and if it was, that would be fraud. Or if you sent in a ballot where they couldn’t tell what the date was, if there was a smudge on the ink, it wouldn’t be counted, and if it was counted, that would be fraud," Levin said. "All of those ballots today count. They were all counted in Pennsylvania because of unconstitutional and illegal changes that were made by officials quote, unquote, 'officially,' by individuals in Pennsylvania."

"This push for mail-in voting has been going on with the Democrats for at least a decade. One of the first places they imposed it was in California, and they’ve tried to do this in every state," he continued. "So the Republican state legislature in Pennsylvania buckled. They passed it as I said in an omnibus bill, and the Democrat governor, who is a leftist, signed it almost immediately. And in fact, in all of the statewide offices in Pennsylvania you have left-wing Democrats in those offices and you have a Republican legislature."

Levin then want on to detail how the Democrat governor and far-left election officials, like the Secretary of State and Attorney General, went around the Pennsylvania constitution and straight to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to solidify their election process.

"What did the Democrats do? They said well you know what, we have a good idea. A few months before the election they said, yes, no signatures required, you don’t need signature comparisons, you don’t need a postal date and if the postal date is smudged, you are to count it anyway, oh and yes, even though election day ends on Tuesday at 8 p.m., we are going to extend it to 5 p.m. on Friday," he said. "They had no legal or constitutional basis for doing any of that."

As a reminder, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said President Trump would lose the state before a single vote was counted.

If all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose. That’s why he’s working overtime to subtract as many votes as possible from this process.



For the record, he’s 0-6 against us in court. We’ve protected voting rights. Now, ignore the noise—vote!https://t.co/mN8t6TDud7 — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) October 31, 2020

