McEnany Responds to Media Shaming White House Christmas Parties

President Trump is hosting a series of Christmas and Hanukkah parties at the White House this month and naturally, the press is shaming him for it.

During a briefing Wednesday afternoon, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany pushed back on questions about the events and noted an ongoing, glaring double standard from the press.

Q: "Is it setting a good example for the public for the White House to be holding in-person holiday parties?"



McEnany: "If you can loot businesses, burn down buildings, engage in protest -- you can also go to a Christmas party."pic.twitter.com/ozR908FJf8 — Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) December 2, 2020

Earlier this week, First Lady Melania Trump revealed the 2020 White House Christmas theme and decorations.

During this special time of the year, I am delighted to share “America the Beautiful” and pay tribute to the majesty of our great Nation. Together, we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home. #WHChristmas pic.twitter.com/fdZmB3rdXL — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 30, 2020

During a Christmas reception at the White House Tuesday evening, Trump reportedly floated the idea of a 2024 presidential run.