McEnany Responds to Media Shaming White House Christmas Parties

President Trump is hosting a series of Christmas and Hanukkah parties at the White House this month and naturally, the press is shaming him for it.
During a briefing Wednesday afternoon, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany pushed back on questions about the events and noted an ongoing, glaring double standard from the press.
Q: "Is it setting a good example for the public for the White House to be holding in-person holiday parties?"— Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) December 2, 2020
McEnany: "If you can loot businesses, burn down buildings, engage in protest -- you can also go to a Christmas party."pic.twitter.com/ozR908FJf8
Earlier this week, First Lady Melania Trump revealed the 2020 White House Christmas theme and decorations.
During this special time of the year, I am delighted to share “America the Beautiful” and pay tribute to the majesty of our great Nation. Together, we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home. #WHChristmas pic.twitter.com/fdZmB3rdXL— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 30, 2020
“America the Beautiful” #Christmas at the @WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/2kCBET7EcL— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 30, 2020
During a Christmas reception at the White House Tuesday evening, Trump reportedly floated the idea of a 2024 presidential run.
President Trump hinted that he may launch a 2024 campaign to return to the White House, as he continues to fight the 2020 election results and refuses to concede to President-elect Joe Biden.
"It's been an amazing four years. We are trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I'll see you in four years," the president told supporters on Tuesday night at a White House holiday party for members of the Republican National Committee. Two GOP sources who attended the function confirmed the president's comments to Fox News.
Until now, Trump has remained quiet about the possibility of running to reclaim the White House in 2024. "I don't want to talk to 2024 yet," the president told reporters on Thanksgiving.