Rand Paul Was Right About Closing Schools and Knows Who Dr. Fauci Owes an Apology To

Posted: Nov 30, 2020 4:00 PM
Source: (Erin Scott/Pool via AP)

Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul isn't letting Dr. Anthony Fauci get away with his latest flip flop on whether schools should remain open as Wuhan coronavirus cases increase. 

Over the weekend, Fauci suggested schools should remain open. 

Over the summer, he said in his "expert opinion," they should stay closed. Senator Paul remembers and at the time, grilled him during a hearing on Capitol Hill. 

Fauci's changing positions have devastating consequences. For parents and school kids, especially those with special needs, the situation is dire

Meanwhile, many have called for Fauci's firing and continue to do so. 

Most Popular