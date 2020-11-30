Rand Paul Was Right About Closing Schools and Knows Who Dr. Fauci Owes an Apology To

Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul isn't letting Dr. Anthony Fauci get away with his latest flip flop on whether schools should remain open as Wuhan coronavirus cases increase.

Over the weekend, Fauci suggested schools should remain open.

“Close the bars and keep the schools open,” Dr. Anthony Fauci says, adding that while there is no solution that is “one size fits all,” the “best way to ensure the safety of the children in school is to get the community level of the spread low.” https://t.co/ugiR5ufxnE pic.twitter.com/G77YXxBE7c — ABC News (@ABC) November 30, 2020

Over the summer, he said in his "expert opinion," they should stay closed. Senator Paul remembers and at the time, grilled him during a hearing on Capitol Hill.

I told him this multiple times this summer. https://t.co/LspBtxtU6D — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) November 29, 2020

Fauci's changing positions have devastating consequences. For parents and school kids, especially those with special needs, the situation is dire.

No, he owes one to every single parent and school-age child in America. https://t.co/bOieJhtuqJ — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) November 29, 2020

Meanwhile, many have called for Fauci's firing and continue to do so.