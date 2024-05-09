Joe Biden's Latest Political Move Is Losing Him Democrat Votes

President Joe Biden is reaping the brunt of a bad decision after he threatened to halt the shipment of ammunition to Israel if the nation invades Rafah.

Republicans and even those who previously supported the president have come out against him for leaving the unarmed in a time of need against terrorists.

Actor Michael Rapaport criticized Biden, saying that he is “un-endorsing” the president after abandoning Israel for the sake of a few votes ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Rapaport called the 81-year-old president a “mother******,” a “dumb f**k,” and a “cadaver” in a post on X.

“You’re not sending weapons to Israel? During a f*cking war? While American hostages and hostages from 22 countries are still in that fucking p*sshole?” He said in a video. “You’re not sending weapons now, you dumb f*ck?”

I’m officially un-endorsing #JoeBiden I did so much work on behalf of this soft serve ice cream eating MF, I’m done.#Unendorsed pic.twitter.com/3bNOXYRuQn — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) May 9, 2024

Meanwhile, a pro-Israel super PAC called Biden’s actions “unforgivable,” accusing him of leaving the Jewish state behind for “cheap political votes.”

President of American Fortitude, Aaron Evans, slammed Biden for “turning his back on our most important ally.”

He promised to ensure the president is held accountable politically and remind Americans of his betrayal until election day.

The recently formed PAC’s goal is to secure and spend at least $30 million on the 2024 campaign to hold anti-Israel politicians accountable.

“They’re states we probably would not have engaged in prior to yesterday,” Evans continued.“Frankly, we hadn’t even made a decision on whether to weigh in on the presidential race yet or not because Biden had at least been giving good lip service. And now he’s betrayed that lip service, which is what has prompted us to go all in on the presidential.”

The PAC is already working on its first ad and is expected to go live by next week, which will highlight the “foreign policy blunders and the cowardice of President Biden.”

At the same time Biden is abandoning Israel for a political win, members of his own party have come out against the president in disgust.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said that Biden’s actions are a “hard disagree and deeply disappointing.”