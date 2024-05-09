A Federal Judge Isn't Buying Hunter's Drugs and Guns Argument
RNC Joins Lawsuit to Ban Illegal Ballot Drop Boxes in a Key Swing...
New Bill Would Issue Additional Requirement to Vote
Hey, Pro-Hamas Clown at Princeton, Maybe You Shouldn't Be Doing This If You're...
A Democratic Party Megadonor Just Issued a Major Warning for Biden
Netanyahu Delivers Message As Biden Blocks Aid
It's Unsettling How Stormy Daniels Has Lawrence O'Donnell Sounding Like a Harlequin Romanc...
Entitled Illegal Immigrants Send Mayor Long List of Demands: 'Unlimited Showers, Fresh Foo...
Joe Biden Faces Impeachment Calls After Threatening to Withhold Weapons From Israel
Not Shocking: Majority of Democrats Agree With Pro-Hamas Campus Protesters
The First Faculty-Led Pro-Hamas Protest Is Here
One State Created a Hotline to Enforce a Transgender Bathroom Law. Here's What...
A Bill Is Finally Here to Revoke Visa for Pro-Hamas Protesters
RFK Jr. Shows Support for Abortions Up Until Birth
Tipsheet

Joe Biden's Latest Political Move Is Losing Him Democrat Votes

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 09, 2024 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Joe Biden is reaping the brunt of a bad decision after he threatened to halt the shipment of ammunition to Israel if the nation invades Rafah. 

Advertisement

Republicans and even those who previously supported the president have come out against him for leaving the unarmed in a time of need against terrorists. 

Actor Michael Rapaport criticized Biden, saying that he is “un-endorsing” the president after abandoning Israel for the sake of a few votes ahead of the 2024 presidential election. 

Rapaport called the 81-year-old president a “mother******,” a “dumb f**k,” and a “cadaver” in a post on X. 

“You’re not sending weapons to Israel? During a f*cking war? While American hostages and hostages from 22 countries are still in that fucking p*sshole?” He said in a video. “You’re not sending weapons now, you dumb f*ck?”

Meanwhile, a pro-Israel super PAC called Biden’s actions “unforgivable,” accusing him of leaving the Jewish state behind for “cheap political votes.” 

President of American Fortitude, Aaron Evans, slammed Biden for “turning his back on our most important ally.” 

He promised to ensure the president is held accountable politically and remind Americans of his betrayal until election day. 

Recommended

A Democratic Party Megadonor Just Issued a Major Warning for Biden Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The recently formed PAC’s goal is to secure and spend at least $30 million on the 2024 campaign to hold anti-Israel politicians accountable. 

“They’re states we probably would not have engaged in prior to yesterday,” Evans continued.“Frankly, we hadn’t even made a decision on whether to weigh in on the presidential race yet or not because Biden had at least been giving good lip service. And now he’s betrayed that lip service, which is what has prompted us to go all in on the presidential.”

The PAC is already working on its first ad and is expected to go live by next week, which will highlight the “foreign policy blunders and the cowardice of President Biden.” 

At the same time Biden is abandoning Israel for a political win, members of his own party have come out against the president in disgust. 

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said that Biden’s actions are a “hard disagree and deeply disappointing.” 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Democratic Party Megadonor Just Issued a Major Warning for Biden Matt Vespa
Let Them Destroy Each Other Kurt Schlichter
Hey, Pro-Hamas Clown at Princeton, Maybe You Shouldn't Be Doing This If You're Immunocompromised Matt Vespa
Biden Just Did What He Declared an Impeachable Offense Back in 2019 When Trump Was President Spencer Brown
Two New Polls of a Critical Swing State Show the Same Candidate Leading... Guy Benson
Seems Odd That Democrats Still Don’t Get This About Trump Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
A Democratic Party Megadonor Just Issued a Major Warning for Biden Matt Vespa
Advertisement