New Data Shows Devastating Effects of Keeping Schools Closed

A number of teachers unions around the country have been fighting to keep schools closed despite scientific evidence showing children aren't a source of Wuhan coronavirus spread.

Last week New York City schools, which make up the largest school district in the country, were shut down with little notice to parents.

Bill de Blasio closed all New York City public schools based on an arbitrary citywide COVID-19 positivity rate of 3.00%



Positivity rate in NYC schools: 0.28% — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) November 24, 2020

BREAKING—New York City’s entire public school system of 300,000 kids will shutter on Thursday because of surging #COVID19–at just 3% positivity. Schools have been open for in-person instruction for just 8 weeks. https://t.co/FcT97w97iA — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 18, 2020

Now, additional data continues to show the devastating impacts of keeping schools closed and details which children are most negatively affected.

Some data worth teasing out:



* Hispanic children are suffering more than any other racial group. F's for them up by 92%. And they're underperforming in English and math by large margins: 42% in Math, 47% in English.



* 35% of all kids underperforming in math, 39% in English pic.twitter.com/Cf76lZdKSi — Hannah Natanson (@hannah_natanson) November 24, 2020

Finally, the data confirms experts' worst fears/predictions about online learning: That children who were already engaged, and in stable/supportive home situations, will do just fine. BUT that kids who were already struggling will take a deep, possibly irrecoverable nosedive — pic.twitter.com/ANZosTIpKj — Hannah Natanson (@hannah_natanson) November 24, 2020

Special needs students have also suffered immensely.

He currently gets two 15 zoom sessions and all of his therapies via zoom. Yes, Occupational Therapy via zoom. It's basically worthless.



Teaneck Board of Education is running a masterclass right now in public schools lack of responsibility to the actual children in its system. — D Bash (@DBashIdeas) November 12, 2020

Anyone who thinks that special needs students can make any meaningful progress through remote instruction either doesn't know anything about special needs pupils or doesn't understand education.



It's tragic that we have to keep seeing threads like this one from @DBashIdeas https://t.co/BAKbnwtQdP — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) November 12, 2020

President Trump has advocated for months that schools should be open, with precautions taken to protect teachers.