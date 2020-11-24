Teachers Unions

New Data Shows Devastating Effects of Keeping Schools Closed

Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Nov 24, 2020 2:50 PM
Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo

A number of teachers unions around the country have been fighting to keep schools closed despite scientific evidence showing children aren't a source of Wuhan coronavirus spread.

Last week New York City schools, which make up the largest school district in the country, were shut down with little notice to parents. 

Now, additional data continues to show the devastating impacts of keeping schools closed and details which children are most negatively affected. 

Special needs students have also suffered immensely. 

President Trump has advocated for months that schools should be open, with precautions taken to protect teachers.

Most Popular