The New Plan for Wreaths Across America Has Been Released

Arlington National Cemetery has released the new and updated plan for Wreaths Across America. The annual event was originally cancelled, but then allowed to move forward after orders from President Trump and a directive from the Secretary of the Army.
"Arlington National Cemetery (ANC) and Wreaths Across America (WAA), along with our partners the U.S. Army Military District of Washington (MDW) and the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment, “The Old Guard” (TOG), will safely lay and recover approximately 267,000 wreaths to honor our nation’s heroes and their family members this December," Arlington released in a statement Wednesday. "We developed this plan to balance our security posture and health and safety requirements with the desire to allow limited in-person participation. Therefore, family pass holders of those interred at ANC and Soldiers’ and Airmen’s Home National Cemetery (SAHNC) will be able to lay wreaths in person at designated times. Members of the general public can take part in this year’s National Wreath Day in a virtual setting."
"This plan enables us to preserve our capability to execute our primary mission to bury our nation’s service members and their eligible family members with the honor and dignity the American people have come to expect from Arlington National Cemetery," the statement continues.
Here is the schedule:
Sunday, December 13: Family pass holders only will be welcomed to lay wreaths at their loved ones’ graves from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The cemetery will be closed to the general public.
Monday through Friday, December 14-18: The cemetery will be closed to the general public, enabling the MDW and TOG soldiers to safely place wreaths on graves while ANC simultaneously conducts over 100 funerals during the week. Family pass holders are welcome to visit the cemetery daily from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to place their private flowers or wreaths.
Saturday, December 19: A small group of Wreaths Across America team members will place wreaths in a designated section of the cemetery, and the National Wreath Day event will be broadcast for the public to experience. The broadcast link and time will be available closer to the event. Family pass holders are welcome to visit the cemetery from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to place their private flowers or wreaths.
During the week of December 13-19, the cemetery will be closed to the general public.
Sunday, December 20: The cemetery will reopen to the public. Visitors are welcome to place graveside tributes of privately purchased flowers or wreaths in accordance with our floral policy, located at: www.arlingtoncemetery.mil/Funerals/After-the- Funeral/Floral-Wreath-Tributes-at-Gravesite.