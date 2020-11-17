BREAKING: Arlington Cemetery Directed to Reverse Their Cancelation of Wreaths Across America

The Secretary of the Army has directed Arlington National Cemetery to reverse their decision, which was described as shocking and devastating, to cancel the annual Wreaths Across America event on December 19, 2020.

"The Secretary of the Army has directed Arlington National Cemetery to safely host Wreaths Across America. We appreciate the families and visitors who take time to honor and remember those who are laid to rest at our nation’s most hallowed ground. Arlington National Cemetery will provide an update on the final schedule soon," Arlington Cemetery posted on their website Tuesday afternoon.

I have directed Arlington National Cemetery to safely host Wreaths Across America. We appreciate the families and visitors who take time to honor and remember those who are laid to rest at our nation’s most hallowed ground. — SecArmy (@SecArmy) November 17, 2020

The annual event, which usually draws around 40,000 volunteers, will look different this year due to the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic. Organizers and volunteers are making adjustments to get the job done.

"We don't know what this is going to look like but we know we're going to come together and represent those of the families who are buried there," Wreaths Across America Founder Karen Worcester said during a call with reporters, holding back tears. "We all want to do the right thing."

"We are hopeful to cover Arlington National Cemetery. It will be done with a smaller work force...but we want to see that every veteran is honored," she continued. "This is important...America is worth fighting for and we are going to fight the right way and get this done."