Donald Trump Jr. Has a Message for 'Those on Our Side' Mucking Up Georgia

Nov 23, 2020 11:00 AM
Source: (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Trump campaign firebrand Donald Trump Jr. is slamming so-called Republicans for advocating voters stay home or hold their votes in the Georgia Senate runoffs. Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Purdue are in a tight race with Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. 

The comments come shortly after attorney Sidney Powell was removed from the Trump campaign legal team. 

"Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity,” Trump Campaign Attorney Rudy Giuliani and Senior Legal Adviser Jenna Ellis said in a statement Sunday night.

Over the weekend, Powell suggested Republican leadership in Georgia shouldn't be trusted and questioned the outcome of Loeffler beating former Republican Congressman Doug Collins in the special election. During an interview with Newsmax, Powell said she was going to "blow up" the state and claimed Republican Governor David Kemp was being bribed to rig election results. 

"Georgia's probably going to be the first state I'm gonna blow up," she said.

Meanwhile, Republican and conservative groups are all in on Georgia in an effort to prevent Democrats from taking the majority. If Republicans lose, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will become the Majority Leader. 

