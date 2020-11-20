Trump Touts New Rules to 'End Global Free Loading' of Prescription Drugs

Speaking from the Brady Briefing Room at the White House Friday afternoon, President Trump touted successful decreases in prescription drug prices after a battle with big pharmaceutical companies.

"Today I have to tell you it's a great honor for me to announce my administration is issuing two ground breaking rules to very dramatically lower the price of prescription drugs, especially for our cherished seniors," Trump said. "The unprecedented reforms we are completing today are a direct result of the historic drug pricing executive orders I signed in July. Statutorily, we had to go for a very long process and we got it done."

"The first actions will save American seniors billions of dollars by preventing middle men, famous middlemen they call them, from ripping off Medicare patients with high prescription prices..middle men stop discounts from going to patients," he continued. "The second rule we are finalizing today will transform the way the U.S. government pays for drugs to end global free loading on the backs of American citizens and American patients. Until now Americans have often been charged more than twice as much for the exact same drug as other medically advanced countries."

President @realDonaldTrump announces two unprecedented reforms intended to lower U.S. drug prices pic.twitter.com/8nHw58eiEZ — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) November 20, 2020

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said the new rules represent an "extremely exciting day for American healthcare."

"The number one priority for us, the President said, was getting drug prices down," Azar said. "The President blueprint was clear: We need to put American patients first."

On a separate topic, President Trump addressed the 2020 election and said that he won.