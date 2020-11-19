Sidney Powell: Trump Won in a Landslide and We're Going to Prove It

Speaking from the Republican National Committee in Washington D.C. Thursday afternoon, Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell detailed foreign corruption behind Dominion Voting Systems, the same software used during the 2020 presidential election in the United States.

"There is no doubt it has been used to alter elections in other countries," Powell said, explaining the system was developed at the direction of Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez to remain in power.

"The Dominion Voting Systems, the Smartmatic technology software and the software that goes in other computerized voting systems here as well, not just Dominion, were created in Venezuela at the direction of Hugo Chavez to make sure he never lost an election...we have one very strong witness who has explained how it all works. This affidavit is attached...it is a stunning, detailed affidavit because he was with Hugo Chavez when he was being briefed on how it works," Powell said. "He has seen it operate and as soon as he saw the multiple states shut down the voting the night of the election he knew the same thing was happening here."

During the 2020 presidential election, Powell alleges Dominion voting systems were used to flip votes from Trump to Biden.

"One of its most characteristic features is its ability to flip votes. It can set and run an algorithm that probably ran all over the country to take a certain percentage of votes from President Trump and flip them to President Biden," Powell said. "Notably, the Dominion executives are nowhere to be found now. They're moving their offices overnight to different places. Their office in Toronto was shared with one of the Soros entities."

As far as where the campaign goes from here, Powell explained the legal team isn't giving up and in fact, is just getting started.

"This is stunning, heartbreaking, infuriating and the most unpatriotic acts I can even imagine for people in this country to have participated in, in any way, shape or form. And I want the American public to know right now, we will not be intimidated. American patriots are fed up with the corruption from the local level to the highest level of our government and we are going to take this country back. We are not going to be intimidated. We are not going to back down," she continued. "We are going to clean this mess up now. President Trump won by a landslide. We are going to prove it and we are going to reclaim the United States of America for the people who vote for freedom."