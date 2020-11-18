CNN Climate Reporter Slammed For 'Outrageous' and Sexist Remarks About Farmers, Senator Loeffler

Woke CNN chief climate correspondent Bill Weir is being slammed for a tweet insulting farmers and Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler. Loeffler grew up on a farm, where her parents grew soybeans and corn.

First, the tweet:

Good news, Georgia!

If you live on a farm, you now qualify to marry the Chairman of the New York Stock Exchange! https://t.co/dLXFantplB — Bill Weir (@BillWeirCNN) November 18, 2020

The response:

1. This is outrageous sexism.



2. Women who grow up on a farm can do anything we want to do, and yes, that includes be a United States Senator. https://t.co/JsqLJtZpAl — Joni Ernst (@joniernst) November 18, 2020

Are you serious with this take? Are you actually suggesting that her success just came from marriage? Because it sounds like you should read a bit more. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 18, 2020

Blatant sexism from the left and all the little lefties in the comments ??????????.

The left loves and respects women...as long as they're leftist. Otherwise, not so much. — Office of the Shit-Poster Elect (@cheapoldbstd) November 18, 2020

In December 2019, shortly after she was appointed to the U.S. Senate, the Valdosta Daily Times did a feature piece about Loeffler's upbringing.

The daughter of a third-generation farmer, Loeffler grew up in Stanford, Ill. A town with a population of 596 residents, her family grows corn and soybeans on their farm. Loeffler helped raise livestock in her local 4-H club as a kid. “I think the perspective of my most formative years growing up, working in the fields side-by-side with my mom, dad and brother … then going into the workforce and getting that perspective and working and living around the world,” Loeffler said. Loeffler said her success in the private sector has people defining her as out of touch, but she learned the value of a dollar early on in her life. She credits her upbringing for instilling her sense of family, faith, community and hard work. After leaving home for college at 17, Loeffler began an ascending business career.

Senator Loeffler is proud of where she comes from, successful in her career and a happily married woman. She's a product of the American Dream. To the surprise of Weir and other leftist "journalists" like him, women are capable of being all of these things.