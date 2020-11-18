Georgia

CNN Climate Reporter Slammed For 'Outrageous' and Sexist Remarks About Farmers, Senator Loeffler

Nov 18, 2020
Source: (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Woke CNN chief climate correspondent Bill Weir is being slammed for a tweet insulting farmers and Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler. Loeffler grew up on a farm, where her parents grew soybeans and corn.  

First, the tweet: 

The response: 

In December 2019, shortly after she was appointed to the U.S. Senate, the Valdosta Daily Times did a feature piece about Loeffler's upbringing. 

The daughter of a third-generation farmer, Loeffler grew up in Stanford, Ill. A town with a population of 596 residents, her family grows corn and soybeans on their farm. Loeffler helped raise livestock in her local 4-H club as a kid.

“I think the perspective of my most formative years growing up, working in the fields side-by-side with my mom, dad and brother … then going into the workforce and getting that perspective and working and living around the world,” Loeffler said.

Loeffler said her success in the private sector has people defining her as out of touch, but she learned the value of a dollar early on in her life. She credits her upbringing for instilling her sense of family, faith, community and hard work. After leaving home for college at 17, Loeffler began an ascending business career.

Senator Loeffler is proud of where she comes from, successful in her career and a happily married woman. She's a product of the American Dream. To the surprise of Weir and other leftist "journalists" like him, women are capable of being all of these things. 

