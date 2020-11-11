California

Even California Rejected New Leftist Policies

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Nov 11, 2020 3:30 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

Even California is fed up with far left, job killing policies and politicians. The results from last week's election prove it. 

First, Californians rejected a tax increase

California voters rejected a measure that would have made the most significant change to the state’s signature tax-limitation law, a setback to proponents hoping to raise more money for local governments and schools.

Proposition 15 was failing 52% to 48%, according to the Associated Press with 90% of the precincts reporting. It would have allowed property taxes on most commercial buildings worth more than $3 million to increase by pegging the levy to market value, rather than its purchase price. It could have generated as much as $11.5 billion annually for local governments, schools and community colleges, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office.

Then, they rejected a proposal that would have increased the state's ability to further destroy the livelihoods of  freelancers and gig workers. 

And finally, they elected conservatives to the U.S. House of Representatives by flipping at least one seat with the potential of more

California Republicans flipped a Democratic-held House seat Tuesday when Orange County Supervisor Michelle Steel defeated first-term Rep. Harley Rouda.

Steel had a 7,346-vote lead — nearly 2% of the vote — when she declared victory. She will be one of the first two Korean American women to serve in Congress. Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland, a Democrat, won her race in Washington state last week.

It is the latest sign of trouble for House Democrats, who have watched their majority shrink after some projections had them picking up more than 10 seats. Democratic-dominated California, where party candidates flipped seven GOP seats in 2018, has been no exception to the trend.

