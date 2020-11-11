Even California Rejected New Leftist Policies

Even California is fed up with far left, job killing policies and politicians. The results from last week's election prove it.

First, Californians rejected a tax increase.

California voters rejected a measure that would have made the most significant change to the state’s signature tax-limitation law, a setback to proponents hoping to raise more money for local governments and schools. Proposition 15 was failing 52% to 48%, according to the Associated Press with 90% of the precincts reporting. It would have allowed property taxes on most commercial buildings worth more than $3 million to increase by pegging the levy to market value, rather than its purchase price. It could have generated as much as $11.5 billion annually for local governments, schools and community colleges, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office.

Prop. 15 would have amounted to one of the biggest tax increases in state history, generating an estimated $6.5 billion to $11.5 billion annually for local governments and schools, according to the state’s nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office. https://t.co/fsaxi22Z5Y https://t.co/x6jeBXilqR — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) November 11, 2020

Then, they rejected a proposal that would have increased the state's ability to further destroy the livelihoods of freelancers and gig workers.

Great to see Californians reject the state’s job killing gift to union bosses, known as #AB5.



It’s time to keep up the fight and restore the freedom to work in every sector of the gig economy by ending #AB5 entirely.https://t.co/3eMP1jBAB3 https://t.co/9bl4JyS6Gc — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) November 8, 2020

And finally, they elected conservatives to the U.S. House of Representatives by flipping at least one seat with the potential of more.

California Republicans flipped a Democratic-held House seat Tuesday when Orange County Supervisor Michelle Steel defeated first-term Rep. Harley Rouda. Steel had a 7,346-vote lead — nearly 2% of the vote — when she declared victory. She will be one of the first two Korean American women to serve in Congress. Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland, a Democrat, won her race in Washington state last week. It is the latest sign of trouble for House Democrats, who have watched their majority shrink after some projections had them picking up more than 10 seats. Democratic-dominated California, where party candidates flipped seven GOP seats in 2018, has been no exception to the trend.