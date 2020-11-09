Donald Trump

President Trump Fires Mark Esper, Names a Replacement

Nov 09, 2020
Source: (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump has fired Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and announced an acting secretary to fill the position. 

Esper reportedly saw his firing coming and prepared a letter of resignation last week.

At odds with the president and fearing he’ll be shown the door, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper planned his exit with a pre-election resignation letter.

Without quoting sources directly, NBC News on Thursday cited unnamed defense officials as saying Esper drafted an undated resignation letter before Election Day because he feared he would be fired by President Donald Trump once the final tally was recorded.

Esper likely won't be the last firing. FBI Director Christopher Wray has been on thin ice for months.

