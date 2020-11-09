President Trump Fires Mark Esper, Names a Replacement

President Donald Trump has fired Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and announced an acting secretary to fill the position.

...Chris will do a GREAT job! Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2020

Mark Esper fired five months after saying “I do not support invoking the Insurrection Act” amid nationwide protests over the summer.



He has not held a press conference in the Pentagon briefing room since. — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) November 9, 2020

Esper reportedly saw his firing coming and prepared a letter of resignation last week.

At odds with the president and fearing he’ll be shown the door, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper planned his exit with a pre-election resignation letter. Without quoting sources directly, NBC News on Thursday cited unnamed defense officials as saying Esper drafted an undated resignation letter before Election Day because he feared he would be fired by President Donald Trump once the final tally was recorded.

Esper likely won't be the last firing. FBI Director Christopher Wray has been on thin ice for months.

Wray and Esper have been the top two on the firing list, according to several WH officials. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 9, 2020