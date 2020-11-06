Philadelphia Mayor Proves Exactly Why Americans Don't Trust Their Election Process

Speaking during an update on ballot counting Friday afternoon, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney declared former Vice President Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election, despite other officials saying vote counting is not finalized.

"I think what the President needs to do is to frankly put his big boy pants on. He needs to acknowledge the fact that he lost and he needs to congratulate the winner,” Kenney said.

Given Philadelphia's blocking of Trump officials from properly overseeing vote counting (despite a court order), city ballot counters wearing "Biden/Harris" face masks, a history of notorious voter fraud and overall lack of transparency from officials, there are serious questions about fairness and impartiality.

Philly mayor Jim Kenney just said at press conference in vote count that the President needs to "put his big boy pants on" and admit he lost. This is supposed to give us confidence in Philadelphia's impartiality? — Marc Thiessen (@marcthiessen) November 6, 2020

The fact that Philadelphia election officials can't 1) say how many segregated ballots there are at this point b) are saying Trump has lost while also saying they are still counting votes...



Is one of many reasons there is so much rightful skepticism about the process in Philly. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 6, 2020

Not to mention, Mayor Kenney isn't the first Philadelphia or Pennsylvania official to decalre Biden the winner before the votes are counted. Before Election Day, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro did the same.

If all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose. That’s why he’s working overtime to subtract as many votes as possible from this process.



For the record, he’s 0-6 against us in court. We’ve protected voting rights. Now, ignore the noise—vote!https://t.co/mN8t6TDud7 — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) October 31, 2020

There are at least 40,000 ballot that remain uncounted in Pennsylvania. Officials say it could take days to get to a final vote total.