White House

Philadelphia Mayor Proves Exactly Why Americans Don't Trust Their Election Process

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Nov 06, 2020 2:35 PM
  Share   Tweet
Philadelphia Mayor Proves Exactly Why Americans Don't Trust Their Election Process

Source: (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Speaking during an update on ballot counting Friday afternoon, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney declared former Vice President Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election, despite other officials saying vote counting is not finalized. 

"I think what the President needs to do is to frankly put his big boy pants on. He needs to acknowledge the fact that he lost and he needs to congratulate the winner,” Kenney said.

Given Philadelphia's blocking of Trump officials from properly overseeing vote counting (despite a court order),  city ballot counters wearing "Biden/Harris" face masks, a history of notorious voter fraud and overall lack of transparency from officials, there are serious questions about fairness and impartiality. 

Not to mention, Mayor Kenney isn't the first Philadelphia or Pennsylvania official to decalre Biden the winner before the votes are counted. Before Election Day, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro did the same. 

There are at least 40,000 ballot that remain uncounted in Pennsylvania. Officials say it could take days to get to a final vote total.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
GOP: Dozens of Michigan Counties Used Software That Wrongfully Gave Votes to Democrats
Katie Pavlich

Decision Desk Has Called Pennsylvania and the Race for President; UPDATE: Trump Campaign Responds
Katie Pavlich
Don't Expect Much of the Unity Talk to Sink In After What Biden's Rapid Response Director Just Said
Matt Vespa
Why Democrats Are Doing Some Soul-Searching After Texas Defeat, Especially on Border Counties
Matt Vespa

LIVE BLOG: Voter Irregularities Show Up in Multiple States

The 'Blue Wave' That Wasn't
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | Lisa Benson
View Cartoon
Most Popular