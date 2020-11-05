Trump Campaign is Not Backing Down: All Eyes on Pennsylvania, Arizona

Speaking to reporters on a phone call Thursday morning, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien remained confident President Trump will ultimately be victorious against former Vice President Joe Biden. Vote counts continue to be razor thin in swing states across the country.

"Donald Trump is alive and well," Stepien said, adding that Trump has always been underestimated.

"We are in this fight and we're going to stay in it," Deputy Campaign Manager Justin Clark added.

In Pennsylvania, Stepien touted a legal ruling that allows Republican poll watchers to be closer to counting tables in order to observe election workers in Philadelphia.

"We're going to have eyes on them," Trump campaign senior advisor Jason Miller said.

The moment @PamBondi and @CLewandowski_ , court order in hand, got into the Pennsylvania Convention Center where votes have been being counted without Republican oversight. Philadelphia and Atlanta are the corrupt machine cities where the @realDonaldTrump election will be decided pic.twitter.com/vDjPG4hLLe — Christopher Bedford (@CBedfordDC) November 5, 2020

During the call, Stepien slammed Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar for her bias against Trump and Republicans after old tweets surfaced.

"She is a partisan hack running elections in Pennsylvania," Stepien said.

Using the title 'President' before the word 'Trump' really demeans the office of the presidency... — Kathy Boockvar (@KathyBoockvar) March 7, 2017

Over in Arizona, where vote totals overnight showed President Trump is still in the ballgame, the campaign is confident they are on pace for a victory.

"President Trump is on pace to win Arizona," Miller said, noting the next vote total count there won't be released until 10 pm ET.

WOW - CNN admits POTUS is tracking to win the state of Arizona if the momentum continues with the up and coming ballot drops!pic.twitter.com/pc6SZPlMh0 — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) November 5, 2020

Meanwhile, Nevada is expected to release results today. Georgia is also getting close to final results.