Trump Addresses the Nation: They're Trying to Steal and Rig This Election

Speaking from the White House Thursday evening, President Trump slammed "corrupt" Democrats in Philadelphia and other leftist jurisdictions, claiming they are working to rip away the election.

"Our goal is to defend the integrity of the election," Trump said. "We'll not allow it to steal such an important election, or any election for that matter."

"If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us," he continued. "I've been talking about mail-in voting for a long time, it's really destroyed out system. It's a corrupt system and it makes people corrupt even if they aren't by nature, it's too easy. They want to find out how many votes they need and then they seem to be able to find them."

Trump also slammed pollsters for getting the results "knowingly wrong."

"They thought there was going to be a big blue wave, that was false, that was done for suppression reasons. But instead there was a big red wave," Trump said. "We kept the Senate despite having twice as many seats to defend as Democrats and in really much more competitive states."

"Media polling was election interference in the truest sense of that word," he continued. "These phony polls, fake polls, were designed to keep our voters at home, create the illusion of momentum for Mr. Buden and diminish Republicans ability to raise funds. They were suppression polls."

Further, Trump touted the diversity of his voters and applauded progress within the Republican Party.

"[We] won many new [House] seats with many more on the way. This was also the year of the Republican woman. More Republican women were elected to Congress than ever before. I won the largest share of non-white voters of any Republican in 60 years including historic numbers of Latino, African-American, Asian American and Native American voters. The largest ever in our history. We grew our party by 4 million voters. The greatest turnout in Republican Party history...Republicans have become the Party of the American worker and we are also I believe the Party of inclusions," Trump said.

President Trump is currently ahead in Georgia and Pennsylvania. He trails in Arizona and Nevada.