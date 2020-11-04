It Appears There Was a Major Vote Counting Error in Arizona

The Trump campaign remains adamant this morning Arizona is still in play and that when all of the votes are counted in the Grand Canyon State, President Trump will be the winner.

On a conference call earlier this morning, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said when all the votes are counted in Arizona, Trump will win by 25,000-30,000 votes.



Since Fox News inexplicably called the state for Biden last night, Trump has cut Biden's margin in half. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 4, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump campaign manager Bill Stepien and advisor @JasonMillerinDC insist there is a path for POTUS to win. They say if all legal votes are counted - POTUS will win AZ by 30k votes, PA by 40k. They say he will also win MI, NC and GA — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) November 4, 2020

Last night the Associated Press and Fox News called the race for Joe Biden with millions of votes outstanding. The Trump campaign and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey pushed back.

Not so fast. The race has narrowed in #AZ considerably. 130,000 votes separate the candidates, with hundreds of thousands of votes yet to be counted, from all over the state. I'll say it again: Let's count the votes, and let the people decide rather than making declarations. https://t.co/1WYhjChrtm — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) November 4, 2020

Now, according to a reporter for the National Journal, there may have been a major vote counting error.

The latest plot twist comes from Arizona, which had reportedly counted 95%+ of its votes. NYT notes that "due to an error in an Edison Research data feed of results ... the actual estimate is that 86% of the vote has been counted." — Jeff Dufour (@dcdufour) November 4, 2020

This gives some credence to the Trump camp's argument in a call with reporters that it expects to pull ahead in Arizona, because most of the outstanding vote is in Trump-friendly territory. — Jeff Dufour (@dcdufour) November 4, 2020

All of my sources in Arizona, those working the ground game there and from the Trump campaign have been saying AZ is still in play for hours. They've never changed that position, even when pressed. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 4, 2020

Meanwhile, this Democrat in the state is still nervous about the final result.