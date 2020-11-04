Arizona

It Appears There Was a Major Vote Counting Error in Arizona

Nov 04, 2020
Source: (AP Photo/Matt York)

The Trump campaign remains adamant this morning Arizona is still in play and that when all of the votes are counted in the Grand Canyon State, President Trump will be the winner. 

Last night the Associated Press and Fox News called the race for Joe Biden with millions of votes outstanding. The Trump campaign and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey pushed back. 

Now, according to a reporter for the National Journal, there may have been a major vote counting error. 

Meanwhile, this Democrat in the state is still nervous about the final result.

