Trump Pays a Special Visit to Thank His Campaign

President Donald Trump made a visit to his campaign headquarters in Arlington, Virginia Tuesday afternoon and thanked staff for their efforts to get him reelected.

"We're going to have a very big night," Trump said. "There’s a tremendous love going on in this country. And there’s really a tremendous unity. Nobody’s ever seen that, where you take an airport and the airport’s not big enough to hold the crowds. Nobody’s ever seen a thing like that.”

"Texas, Arizona, a few of them looking really very very strong. Florida, looking very strong," he continued. "I hear we're doing well all over. I think we're going to have a great night...I want to thank everybody, a tremendous group of people."

President @realDonaldTrump: We’re going to have a big night pic.twitter.com/IV81DPLGQW — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) November 3, 2020

President @realDonaldTrump stops by the Trump Campaign Headquarters to thank his staff! pic.twitter.com/N1AWzYbmUG — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) November 3, 2020

Election Day marks the end of a marathon campaign for President Trump. Over the past week, he averaged five rallies per day in a number of crucial swing states. He finished his final rally last night in Traverse City, Michigan at 1 p.m. It's the same location where he gave his final rally of 2016 and beat Hillary Clinton.

The Trump campaign is confident about President Trump's chances and believes he will expand the map when polls close tonight.