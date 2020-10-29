White House

Trump Campaign Celebrates Massive GDP Increase

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Oct 29, 2020 9:40 AM
Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The Trump campaign is celebrating a massive 33.1 percent increase in growth domestic product for the third quarter and warning former Vice President Joe Biden will put a halt to economic progress. 

“This record economic growth is absolute validation of President Trump’s policies which create jobs and opportunities for Americans in every corner of the country. The President built the world’s best economy once and he’s rapidly doing it again, proving that cutting taxes and reducing regulations and red tape clear the way for American ingenuity and our entrepreneurial spirit to thrive. We have regained more than half of the jobs lost to the global pandemic in less than six months, while it took more than two years to regain half of job losses from a recession while Joe Biden was in charge,"  Trump 2020 Communications Director Tim Murtaugh released in a statement. "President Trump will continue to safely reopen the country, while Biden is the candidate of lockdowns, inviting another economic shutdown which would devastate working people and cause even more health problems above and beyond what the coronavirus has caused." 

"Biden has been an economic disaster for nearly five decades in Washington, backing disastrous trade deals and putting China’s interests ahead of American workers. Biden’s plans for a $4 trillion tax increase and Green New Deal regulations on every person, business, building, and farm in the nation would kill this recovery while it’s already in full swing. For voters, the choice is simple: It’s a Trump boom versus a Biden depression," he continued. 

On the campaign trail, where President Trump has been hosting multiple rallies each day in the final stretch of the 2020 election, Biden has been framed as a corrupt politician only interested in overregulation, tax increases and the expansion of government. 

