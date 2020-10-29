Joe Biden

Mark Levin Makes His Closing Argument: The Stand Against Tyranny

Posted: Oct 29, 2020 4:00 PM
Source: (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Conservative radio host and constitutional scholar Mark Levin has published a closing argument in the final days ahead of Election Day. Levin released the argument on Levin TV free of charge. 

"Mark Levin wants you to take a stand against tyranny and vote for the re-election of President Donald Trump. The 2020 election will determine the course of our republic. Be the Paul Reveres and Thomas Paines of the modern era and encourage friends, family members, and colleagues to vote. In this episode, travel back in time as Mark explores the history of our republic, the philosophy of the founding fathers, and how the progressives of the early 20th century have led us to where we are today," the caption of the episode says. 

"This is a different election. We need to keep the Senate. We to take the House. We need to win the presidency. We need to send a message throughout the land and throughout the world and we need to stand firm for our Republic or we're going to lose it," Levin says.  "2020 will be remembered for 100 years, maybe 200 years. It is the election that determines the course of this Republic. In fact, it's the election that will determine whether we remain a Republic." 

Watch the full episode below: 

Most Popular