Trump Receives Endorsement from Key Wisconsin Group

President Trump is campaigning in Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon. He has two rallies on the schedule before heading to Nebraska.

During his visit to the Badger State and ahead of a planned rally in La Crosse, he locked down an endorsement from Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce. The WMC is the "combined state chamber and manufacturers’ association, and the largest business association in the state."

“WMC and the business community stand behind President Trump’s policy agenda,” WMC President and CEO Kurt Bauer released in a statement. “Prior to COVID-19, President Trump’s policies helped create robust economic growth, and throughout 2020, his policies have put Wisconsin and the nation back on the path to prosperity.”

“We are already seeing a swift rebound following the most significant economic downturn in our country’s history,” Bauer continued. “Wisconsin is a state that makes and grows things. We need a President who understands that and puts our workers, our businesses and our state first. President Trump has a proven record of doing just that and deserves our vote on November 3."

The WMC also released a list of reasons they support President Trump.