One Week Out: Trump Storms Michigan, Wisconsin and Nebraska

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Oct 27, 2020 2:00 PM
We're just one week away from Election Day and President Trump is using every last moment to campaign. 

With just seven days to go, Trump is holding rallies in Wisconsin, Michigan and Nebraska today. 

Vice President Mike Pence is also on the road and hosting a rally in North Carolina. 

Yesterday President Trump traveled around Pennsylvania for three different events and expressed optimism about winning the state. 

"I think we’re leading in Pennsylvania. I think we’ll win Pennsylvania," Trump said Monday. "I think we’re going to win Pennsylvania by more than we did last time."

While most polling still shows Trump behind Biden in the swing states he needs to win, the numbers from 2016 give a stark reminder that this race is far from over. 

Most Popular