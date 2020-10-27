One Week Out: Trump Storms Michigan, Wisconsin and Nebraska

We're just one week away from Election Day and President Trump is using every last moment to campaign.

7 DAYS!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2020

With just seven days to go, Trump is holding rallies in Wisconsin, Michigan and Nebraska today.

Thank you Michigan—leaving the White House shortly, see you soon! pic.twitter.com/I6VHSgKMSB — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence is also on the road and hosting a rally in North Carolina.

Wheels up! See you soon North Carolina for a GREAT #MAGA event! — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 27, 2020

Yesterday President Trump traveled around Pennsylvania for three different events and expressed optimism about winning the state.

"I think we’re leading in Pennsylvania. I think we’ll win Pennsylvania," Trump said Monday. "I think we’re going to win Pennsylvania by more than we did last time."

While most polling still shows Trump behind Biden in the swing states he needs to win, the numbers from 2016 give a stark reminder that this race is far from over.

For those asking if the polls can be wrong and Trump can still win, like in 2016, my response is:



The 2016 polls did NOT miss the Trump surge.



In the last 2 weeks, they showed big Trump momentum in key states.



Look at these RCP charts... — Bill Scher (@billscher) October 25, 2020

Michigan, final two weeks:



Clinton +10 -> Clinton +3.6 pic.twitter.com/V4xrTzkVkI — Bill Scher (@billscher) October 25, 2020

Florida, final two weeks:



Clinton +4 -> Trump +0.4 pic.twitter.com/BFBTIwwClO — Bill Scher (@billscher) October 25, 2020