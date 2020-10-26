Donald Trump

Trump Says He'll Win Pennsylvania and a New Poll Might Prove Him Right

Oct 26, 2020
Source: AP Photo/John Bazemore

President Trump is in Pennsylvania for three rallies today with just eight days to go until Election Day on November 3. With a rigorous schedule, he's confident he can win the Keystone State.

"I think we’re leading in Pennsylvania. I think we’ll win Pennsylvania, so I don’t think I have to worry about that.  I think we’re going to win Pennsylvania by more than we did last time," Trump said Monday after stepping off of Air Force One for a rally in Allentown. "We have a big event. We have three of them today, but this will be a group of people that we know very well from this area. It’s amazing, amazing attendance and amazing poll numbers. We have poll numbers that I’ll be talking about up there that have been very extraordinary."

And new polling from InsiderAdvantage could prove him right.

During his first stop in Allentown, Trump focused on former Vice President Joe Biden's energy policy and the impact it would have on workers in the state.

"Biden's plan is an economic death sentence," Trump said. "He will eradicate your energy and send Pennsylvania into crippling depression."

