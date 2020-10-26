This Justice Will Swear in Judge Amy Coney Barrett

President Donald Trump will host a small gathering at the White House Monday night in honor of Judge Amy Coney Barrett becoming a Supreme Court Justice. The full Senate will vote to confirm her nomination around 7 p.m. et.

According to reports, Justice Clarence Thomas will swear her in.

*JUSTICE CLARENCE THOMAS TO ADMINISTER OATH TO BARRETT TONIGHT — Justin Sink (@justinsink) October 26, 2020

Justice Thomas has been on the Supreme Court for 29 years and took his seat on October 23, 1991. Like Barrett, he is an originalist.

Republican Senators have been hosting Barrett for meetings on Capitol Hill since her confirmation hearing ended nearly two weeks ago.

“We are going to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court. And as we do this, we know that she is going to take that seat as a capable, competent, skilled jurist. And we know that she is going to be someone to sit on that court and, yes, she’s going to call balls and strikes,” Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn said on the Senate floor Sunday.

“Our friends [across the aisle] need not worry about an era of conservative activism,” she continued. “What we want is a constitutionalist court that is going to be fair to everyone, and is focused on equality and justice for all.”

Today’s the day Amy Coney Barrett becomes a Supreme Court Justice.



That’s it, that’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/kMqAd55mk8 — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) October 26, 2020

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee boycotted her initial vote and plan to do so again Monday evening.