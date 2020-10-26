Final Push: Here is President Trump's Latest Campaign Trail Schedule

With just eight days to go until Election Day, President Donald Trump is hitting the campaign trail and wasting no time trying to convince remaining undecided voters.
Here is his schedule, courtesy of the Trump campaign:
Monday, October 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT
President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks at a Make America Great Again Victory Rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania
HTI
4482 Innovation Way
Allentown, PA 18109
Monday, October 26, 2020 at 1:30 PM EDT
President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks at a Make America Great Again Victory Rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania
Lancaster Airport
530 Airport Rd.
Lititz, PA 17543
Monday, October 26, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT
President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks at a Make America Great Again Victory Rally in Martinsburg, Pennsylvania
Altoona-Blair County Airport
222 Aviation Way
Martinsburg, PA 16662
Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 2:00 PM EDT
President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks at a Make America Great Again Victory Rally in Lansing, Michigan
Capital Region International Airport
3121 W. Circle Drive
Lansing, MI 48906
Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT
President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks at a Make America Great Again Victory Rally in West Salem, Wisconsin
MotorSports Management Company
N4985b County Highway M
West Salem, WI 54669
Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 7:30 PM CDT
President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks at a Make America Great Again Victory Rally in Omaha, Nebraska
Tac Air
3737 Orville Plaza
Omaha, NE 68110
Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 12:00 PM MST
President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks at a Make America Great Again Victory Rally in Bullhead City, Arizona - Laughlin, Nevada
Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport
2550 Laughlin View Dr.
Bullhead City, AZ 86429
Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 2:30 PM MST
President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks at a Make America Great Again Victory Rally in Phoenix, Arizona
Phoenix Goodyear Airport
1658 S Litchfield Rd.
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Former Vice President Joe Biden is off the campaign trail today.