Final Push: Here is President Trump's Latest Campaign Trail Schedule

With just eight days to go until Election Day, President Donald Trump is hitting the campaign trail and wasting no time trying to convince remaining undecided voters.

Here is his schedule, courtesy of the Trump campaign:

Monday, October 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks at a Make America Great Again Victory Rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania HTI 4482 Innovation Way Allentown, PA 18109 Monday, October 26, 2020 at 1:30 PM EDT President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks at a Make America Great Again Victory Rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania Lancaster Airport 530 Airport Rd. Lititz, PA 17543 Monday, October 26, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks at a Make America Great Again Victory Rally in Martinsburg, Pennsylvania Altoona-Blair County Airport 222 Aviation Way Martinsburg, PA 16662 Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 2:00 PM EDT President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks at a Make America Great Again Victory Rally in Lansing, Michigan Capital Region International Airport 3121 W. Circle Drive Lansing, MI 48906 Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks at a Make America Great Again Victory Rally in West Salem, Wisconsin MotorSports Management Company N4985b County Highway M West Salem, WI 54669 Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 7:30 PM CDT President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks at a Make America Great Again Victory Rally in Omaha, Nebraska Tac Air 3737 Orville Plaza Omaha, NE 68110 Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 12:00 PM MST President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks at a Make America Great Again Victory Rally in Bullhead City, Arizona - Laughlin, Nevada Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport 2550 Laughlin View Dr. Bullhead City, AZ 86429 Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 2:30 PM MST President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks at a Make America Great Again Victory Rally in Phoenix, Arizona Phoenix Goodyear Airport 1658 S Litchfield Rd. Goodyear, AZ 85338

Former Vice President Joe Biden is off the campaign trail today.