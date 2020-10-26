White House

Final Push: Here is President Trump's Latest Campaign Trail Schedule

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Oct 26, 2020 1:15 PM
Final Push: Here is President Trump's Latest Campaign Trail Schedule

Source: (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

With just eight days to go until Election Day, President Donald Trump is hitting the campaign trail and wasting no time trying to convince remaining undecided voters. 

Here is his schedule, courtesy of the Trump campaign:

Monday, October 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks at a Make America Great Again Victory Rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania

HTI

4482 Innovation Way

Allentown, PA 18109

Monday, October 26, 2020 at 1:30 PM EDT

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks at a Make America Great Again Victory Rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania

Lancaster Airport

530 Airport Rd.

Lititz, PA 17543

Monday, October 26, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks at a Make America Great Again Victory Rally in Martinsburg, Pennsylvania

Altoona-Blair County Airport

222 Aviation Way

Martinsburg, PA 16662

Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 2:00 PM EDT

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks at a Make America Great Again Victory Rally in Lansing, Michigan

Capital Region International Airport

3121 W. Circle Drive

Lansing, MI 48906

Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks at a Make America Great Again Victory Rally in West Salem, Wisconsin

MotorSports Management Company

N4985b County Highway M

West Salem, WI 54669

Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 7:30 PM CDT

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks at a Make America Great Again Victory Rally in Omaha, Nebraska

Tac Air

3737 Orville Plaza

Omaha, NE 68110

Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 12:00 PM MST

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks at a Make America Great Again Victory Rally in Bullhead City, Arizona - Laughlin, Nevada

Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport

2550 Laughlin View Dr.

Bullhead City, AZ 86429

Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 2:30 PM MST

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks at a Make America Great Again Victory Rally in Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix Goodyear Airport

1658 S Litchfield Rd.

Goodyear, AZ 85338

Former Vice President Joe Biden is off the campaign trail today.

Most Popular