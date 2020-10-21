Department of Justice

Major Drug Company Pleads Guilty to Felonies After Fueling the Opioid Crisis

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Oct 21, 2020 11:45 AM
  Share   Tweet
Major Drug Company Pleads Guilty to Felonies After Fueling the Opioid Crisis

Source: (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

The Department of Justice announced Wednesday major drug company Purdue will plead guilty to a number of felony federal charges after fueling the opioid crisis. 

“The abuse and diversion of prescription opioids has contributed to a national tragedy of addiction and deaths, in addition to those caused by illicit street opioids,” Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen released in a statement. “With criminal guilty pleas, a federal settlement of more than $8 billion, and the dissolution of a company and repurposing its assets entirely for the public’s benefit, the resolution in today’s announcement re-affirms that the Department of Justice will not relent in its multi-pronged efforts to combat the opioids crisis.”

According to DOJ, the company defrauded the United States, violated the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and conspired to violate the Federal Anti-Kickback Statute. 

“Today’s resolution is the result of years of hard work by the FBI and its partners to combat the opioid crisis in the U.S.,” Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office Steven M. D’Antuono said.  “Purdue, through greed and violation of the law, prioritized money over the health and well-being of patients.  The FBI remains committed to holding companies accountable for their illegal and inexcusable activity and to seeking justice, on behalf of the victims, for those who contributed to the opioid crisis.”

This year is set to be the worst for drug overdoses across the country. Battling the opioid crisis has been a top priority for the Trump administration. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Trump Campaign Rejects Mike Huckabee's Advice About Hunter Biden
Cortney O'Brien
Is The New York Times Serious with This 'Weak Sauce' Story About Trump and a Certain Bank Account in China?
Matt Vespa
Mark Meadows: Pelosi Hasn't Actually Been Negotiating a Relief Package
Katie Pavlich
Herschel Walker Worries There Is Now an 'Asterisk' Behind the First Black President
VIP
Cortney O'Brien
Pollster Frank Luntz Issues Blistering Criticism of Trump Campaign. Here's Why He Lacks Credibility.
Leah Barkoukis
More Dirty Deeds? Hunter Biden's Ex-Business Partner Has Flipped Revealing a New Trove of Emails
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular