Major Drug Company Pleads Guilty to Felonies After Fueling the Opioid Crisis

The Department of Justice announced Wednesday major drug company Purdue will plead guilty to a number of felony federal charges after fueling the opioid crisis.

“The abuse and diversion of prescription opioids has contributed to a national tragedy of addiction and deaths, in addition to those caused by illicit street opioids,” Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen released in a statement. “With criminal guilty pleas, a federal settlement of more than $8 billion, and the dissolution of a company and repurposing its assets entirely for the public’s benefit, the resolution in today’s announcement re-affirms that the Department of Justice will not relent in its multi-pronged efforts to combat the opioids crisis.”

According to DOJ, the company defrauded the United States, violated the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and conspired to violate the Federal Anti-Kickback Statute.

“Today’s resolution is the result of years of hard work by the FBI and its partners to combat the opioid crisis in the U.S.,” Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office Steven M. D’Antuono said. “Purdue, through greed and violation of the law, prioritized money over the health and well-being of patients. The FBI remains committed to holding companies accountable for their illegal and inexcusable activity and to seeking justice, on behalf of the victims, for those who contributed to the opioid crisis.”

This year is set to be the worst for drug overdoses across the country. Battling the opioid crisis has been a top priority for the Trump administration.