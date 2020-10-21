Jill Biden Leaves Out Major Fact About Child Separations at the Border

During an interview with The View Wednesday, Dr. Jill Biden was asked about child separations at the U.S.-Mexico border.

.@DrBiden: "There would be no separation of families at the border" if @JoeBiden was president. pic.twitter.com/aYEaZqKT3O — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 21, 2020

Joe Biden is also claiming this is a policy "perpetuated by" the Trump administration.

Child separation was your policy starting in 2014 https://t.co/0L4Av7q03c — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 21, 2020

The context about why separations are necessary, to verify children aren't being trafficked or abused by non-biological adults, was not provided. Further, child separation was an Obama administration policy that was started in 2014 and continued by the Trump administration.

Barack’s ICE chief: Cages were Obama’s ideahttps://t.co/ybkguugP1Q — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 21, 2020

During the DNC convention in August, former First Lady Michelle Obama was fact checked by the Associated Press for her claims and lack of context on the issue.