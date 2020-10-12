During Barrett Hearing, Harris Rebukes Senate Physician to Score Political Points

Speaking during the first day of Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett Monday afternoon, vice presidential nominee and Democratic Senator Kamala Harris claimed the process is unsafe due to Wuhan coronavirus. She did so despite the Senate attending physician, who is non-partisan, clearing the hearing after extensive safety precautions were implemented.

WATCH: Though Sen. Harris claimed today's confirmation hearing was unsafe due to the coronavirus, Sen. @LindseyGrahamSC explained that today's hearing was CDC compliant. pic.twitter.com/KNVS5xroHg — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 12, 2020

During his opening statement Monday morning, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham explained safe health protocols and CDC guidelines are being followed for hearings this week.

“As to the hearing room, I doubt if there’s any room in the country that has been given more attention and detail to make sure it’s CDC compliant. The Architect of the Capitol working with the Attending Physician has set up the room in a fashion so we can safely do our business," Graham said.

Very interesting that Harris used her time to suggest the hearing was unsafe, when the nonpartisan attending physician of the cleared it just yesterday.



Democrats only see COVID as a political weapon.



That's why they block relief, but run on there not being enough relief. https://t.co/Zctk2vzoJS — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 12, 2020

Further, the Senate has been holding hybrid in-person and virtual hearings for months. Examples of those hearings can be found here.

Earlier this week, Harris downplayed the safety of a Wuhan coronavirus vaccine during the first and only vice presidential debate.

Asked about whether or not she'd get a COVID-19 vaccine, Sen. Harris responds: "If Dr. Fauci, if the doctors tell us that we should take it, I'll be the first in line to take it, absolutely. If Donald Trump tells us we should take it, I'm not taking it." https://t.co/rJxLDwoEis pic.twitter.com/B61tCNW28L — ABC News (@ABC) October 8, 2020