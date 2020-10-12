Supreme Court

During Barrett Hearing, Harris Rebukes Senate Physician to Score Political Points

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Oct 12, 2020 2:30 PM
During Barrett Hearing, Harris Rebukes Senate Physician to Score Political Points

Source: AP Photo/Gerry Broome

Speaking during the first day of Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett Monday afternoon, vice presidential nominee and Democratic Senator Kamala Harris claimed the process is unsafe due to Wuhan coronavirus. She did so despite the Senate attending physician, who is non-partisan, clearing the hearing after extensive safety precautions were implemented.

During his opening statement Monday morning, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham explained safe health protocols and CDC guidelines are being followed for hearings this week.

“As to the hearing room, I doubt if there’s any room in the country that has been given more attention and detail to make sure it’s CDC compliant. The Architect of the Capitol working with the Attending Physician has set up the room in a fashion so we can safely do our business," Graham said.

Further, the Senate has been holding hybrid in-person and virtual hearings for months. Examples of those hearings can be found here.

Earlier this week, Harris downplayed the safety of a Wuhan coronavirus vaccine during the first and only vice presidential debate.

