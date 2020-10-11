Here Are 21 Instances Where COVID Wasn't a Concern for Senate Judiciary Dems

Democrats, particularly those that sit on the Senate Judiciary Committee, are running with this wild notion that holding in-person hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation is not safe because of the Wuhan coronavirus. According to majority staffers for the Committee, the "hearing will be in accordance with the Office of Attending Physician and Senate rules."

Despite having precautions in place, like social distancing and the ability to test for the virus, and the ability to participate virtually, Senate Democrats are still wanting Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to postpone the hearing until after the election.

Senate Judiciary Democrats Patrick Leahy, Cory Booker and Kamala Harris ask Chair @LindseyGrahamSC to establish a “clear testing regime” for Covid-19 before proceeding with the Supreme Court hearing, citing infected senators. pic.twitter.com/KsIN2CFogs — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 9, 2020

Yesterday I joined @SenFeinstein and Judiciary Committee Democrats in calling on Chairman Graham to delay the upcoming Supreme Court confirmation hearings. Moving forward threatens the health and safety of everyone involved. There’s no question that we cannot move forward. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) October 5, 2020

There are senators on the Judiciary Committee who are sick with COVID-19.



It’s reckless & dangerous to public health for GOP leadership to rush a hearing for their SCOTUS nominee.



They’ve postponed voting & other hearings in the Senate—this hearing should not be an exception. https://t.co/v15ZfGiM74 — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) October 6, 2020

Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) has participated in a majority of the hearings in-person and plans to do so for Judge Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation, although he objects to it.

Coons, who tested negative twice for COVID-19 after attending Presidential debate in Ohio, plans to participate in confirmation hearings in person:"I'm going to test again probably tomorrow,perhaps Friday,just to make sure before I return to Washington that I have a recent test." — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) October 7, 2020

Coons: "I have no reason to believe that I was exposed, but it is important, it's urgent that we provide for the safety of the staff and the Senators for this hearing next week, and it's one of many reasons I feel strongly we shouldn't even be doing this." — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) October 7, 2020

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said the hearing should be put on hold because multiple Sens. have tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus. But Klobuchar was the very person who helped implement these virtual hearings so that business as usual could continue without the potential for exposure.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) on why Senate needs to postpone Amy Coney Barrett vote: "We don't know how many other Republican senators had it ... I don't know why you would ram through this Supreme Court hearing, put people in danger ..." pic.twitter.com/1CcZRDkHW2 — The Recount (@therecount) October 4, 2020

If Democrats were so worried about the WuFlu, why did a number of them – including Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) – attend a majority of the hearings in-person? If Democrats opposed virtual hearings, why did quite a few, like Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) and Cory Booker (D-NJ), participate over the last few months?

Here's who showed up to the hearings. Democrats who attended in-person are in bold.

May 6: Full Committee Hearing on the Nomination of Justin Walker to be US Circuit Judge for the District Of Columbia

In person: Graham, Feinstein, Durbin , Cornyn, Lee, Cruz, Hawley, Coons, Blumenthal, Ernst, Kennedy, Booker, Paul

, Cornyn, Lee, Cruz, Hawley, Ernst, Kennedy, Paul Virtual: Leahy, Whitehouse, Klobuchar, Tillis, Hirono, Blackburn

May 12: Full Committee Hearing on Legal Liability During the New Coronavirus

In person: Graham, Feinstein , Grassley, Durbin, Lee, Hawley, Cruz, Coons, Blumenthal

, Grassley, Lee, Hawley, Cruz, Virtual: Leahy, Tillis, Whitehouse, Klobuchar, Hirono, Harris, Witness

May 20: Full Committee Hearing on the Nomination of Cory Wilson to be US Circuit Judge for the Fifth Circuit

In person: Graham, Feinstein , Grassley, Durbin , Lee, Cruz, Coons , Hawley, Ernst, Blumenthal , Kennedy, Wicker, Hyde-Smith

, Grassley, , Lee, Cruz, , Hawley, Ernst, , Kennedy, Wicker, Hyde-Smith Virtual: Whitehouse, Blackburn, Booker, Hirono

June 2: Full Committee Hearing on Examining Best Practices for Incarceration and Detention During COVID-19

In person: Graham, Feinstein, Durbin, Coons, Blumenthal, Grassley, Hawley, Cruz, Booker, Harris, Lee

Grassley, Hawley, Cruz, Lee Virtual: Whitehouse, Klobuchar, Tillis, Hirono, Multiple Witnesses

June 2: Subcommittee on Intellectual Property Hearing on Is the DMCA’s Notice-and-Takedown System Working in the 21st Century?

In person: Tillis, Coons, Blumenthal

Virtual: Multiple Witnesses

June 3: Full Committee Hearing on Crossfire Hurricane Investigation Oversight

In person: Graham, Feinstein, Grassley, Leahy, Cornyn, Durbin, Lee, Whitehouse, Cruz, Klobuchar, Hawley, Coons, Tillis, Blumenthal, Ernst, Crapo, Booker, Kennedy, Blackburn

Grassley, Cornyn, Lee, Cruz, Hawley, Tillis, Ernst, Crapo, Kennedy, Blackburn Virtual: Hirono

June 9: Full Committee Hearing on COVID-19 Fraud: Law Enforcement’s Response to Those Exploiting the Pandemic

In person: Graham, Feinstein, Grassley, Durbin, Tillis, Whitehouse, Hawley, Blumenthal

Grassley, Tillis, Hawley, Virtual: Klobuchar, Blackburn, Hirono, Booker

June 16: Full Committee Hearing on Police Use of Force and Community Relations

In person: Graham, Feinstein , Booker, Harris, Klobuchar, Grassley, Leahy, Cornyn, Durbin, Lee, Whitehouse, Hawley, Hirono, Cruz, Tillis, Blumenthal, Ernst, Crapo, Kennedy

, Grassley, Cornyn, Lee, Hawley, Cruz, Tillis, Ernst, Crapo, Kennedy Virtual: Multiple Witnesses, Blackburn

June 17: Full Committee Hearing on Judicial Nominations

In person: Blackburn, Feinstein, Johnson, Kennedy, Blumenthal, Hawley

Johnson, Kennedy, Hawley Virtual: Toomey, Casey, Multiple Nominees, Tillis

June 23: Full Committee Hearing on The Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, Coronavirus, and Addressing China’s Culpability

In person: Graham, Feinstein, Grassley, Coons, Cornyn, Whitehouse, Lee, Blumenthal, Cruz, Booker, Ernst

Grassley, Cornyn, Lee, Cruz, Ernst Virtual: Witness, Hirono, Hawley, Blackburn

June 24: Full Committee Hearing on Judicial Nominations

In person: Kaine, Durbin, Kennedy, Hawley, Blumenthal

Kennedy, Hawley, Virtual: Multiple Nominees, Hirono

June 30: The Judicial Conference’s Recommendation for More Judgeships

In person: Graham, Feinstein, Grassley, Coons, Crapo, Hawley, Blumenthal, Whitehouse

Crapo, Hawley, Virtual: Multiple Witnesses, Hirono, Booker

July 22: Full Committee Protecting the Integrity of College Athletics

In person: Graham, Blumenthal, Booker, Sasse, Lee, Hawley

Sasse, Lee, Hawley Virtual: Multiple Witnesses

July 28: Subcommittee on Intellectual Property Hearing on How Does the DMCA Contemplate Limitations and Exceptions Like Fair Use?

In person: Tillis, Coons

Virtual: Multiple Witnesses

July 29: Full Committee Hearing on Judicial Nominations

In person: Sasse, Feinstein, Roberts, Blumenthal, Hawley

Roberts, Hawley Virtual: Multiple Nominees, Portman, Brown, Hirono, Blackburn

Aug. 4: Subcommittee on the Constitution Hearing on The Right of the People Peaceably to Assemble: Protecting Speech by Stopping Anarchist Violence

In person: Cruz, Hirono , Merkley, Graham, Durbin, Lee, Whitehouse, Coons, Blumenthal

, Graham, Lee, Virtual: Wyden, Blackburn, Multiple Witnesses

Aug. 5: Full Committee Hearing on Oversight of the Crossfire Hurricane Investigation: Day 2

In person: Graham, Feinstein , Grassley , Leahy, Cornyn, Durbin, Lee, Whitehouse, Hawley, Tillis, Coons, Kennedy, Blumenthal, Cruz

, Grassley Cornyn, Lee, Hawley, Tillis, Kennedy, Cruz Virtual: Witness, Klobuchar, Hirono, Blackburn, Booker

Sept. 9: Full Committee Hearing on Judicial Nominations

In person: Graham, Feinstein, Wicker, Hyde-Smith, Lee, Blumenthal, Cruz, Durbin, Hawley

Hyde-Smith, Lee, Cruz, Hawley Virtual: Multiple Nominees, Cassidy, Hirono

Sept. 15: Subcommittee on Antitrust, Competition Policy, and Consumer Rights Holds Hearing on Stacking the Tech: Has Google harmed competition in online advertising?

In person: Lee, Klobuchar, Hawley, Blumenthal, Cruz

Hawley, Cruz Virtual: Witness, Blackburn

Sept. 16: Subcommittee on Intellectual Property Holds Hearing on Are Reforms to Section 1201 Needed and Warranted?

In person: Tillis, Coons, Blumenthal

Virtual: Multiple Witnesses

Sept. 30: Full Committee Hearing on Oversight of the Crossfire Hurricane Investigation: Day 3

In person: Graham, Feinstein, Cornyn, Durbin, Lee, Whitehouse, Cruz, Klobuchar, Sasse, Coons, Hawley, Blumenthal, Tillis, Hirono, Ernst, Booker , Kennedy, Blackburn

Cornyn, Lee, Cruz, Sasse, Hawley, Tillis, Ernst, , Kennedy, Blackburn Virtual: Witness, Leahy

Which is it, Democrats? Are in-person hearings a terrible idea across the board and only virtual hearings should take place during the coronavirus? Or are in-person hearings the only way to conduct business and everything should be paused?

You can't have it both ways.