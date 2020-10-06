Caught Red Handed: Brennan's Handwritten Notes Prove Obama Was Briefed on Scheme to Set Up Trump

Newly declassified documents show former CIA Director John Brennan took notes after briefing President Barack Obama on former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's plans to frame then presidential candidate Donald Trump as a Russian asset. The briefing took place during the 2016 presidential election.

Fox News has the exclusive:

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe on Tuesday declassified documents that revealed former CIA Director John Brennan briefed former President Obama on Hillary Clinton’s purported “plan” to tie then-candidate Donald Trump to Russia as “a means of distracting the public from her use of a private email server” ahead of the 2016 presidential election, Fox News has learned. Ratcliffe declassified Brennan’s handwritten notes – which were taken after he briefed Obama on the intelligence the CIA received – and a CIA memo, which revealed that officials referred the matter to the FBI for potential investigative action. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence transmitted the declassified documents to the House and Senate Intelligence Committees on Tuesday afternoon. "CITE [summarizing] alleged approved by Hillary Clinton a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisers to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by the Russian security service,” Brennan’s notes read.

The declassified documents come after other documents, released last week, show Clinton's initial plan.

"In late July 2016, U.S. intelligence agencies obtained insight into Russian intelligence analysis alleging that U.S. Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton had approved a campaign plan to stir up a scandal against U.S. Presidential candidate Donald Trump by tying him to Putin and the Russians' hacking of the Democratic National Committee. The IC does not know the accuracy of this allegation or the extent to which the Russian intelligence analysis may reflect exaggeration or fabrication,” Ratcliffe wrote in a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee. “According to his handwritten notes, former Central Intelligence Agency Director Brennan subsequently briefed President Obama and other senior national security officials on the intelligence, including the ‘alleged approval by Hillary Clinton on July 26, 2016 of a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisors to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by Russian security services.’”

Clinton's campaign paid British spy Christopher Steele, who used actual Russia sources, to come up with a dirty dossier full of false and salacious allegations about then candidate Donald Trump. Despite being unverified, that dossier was used by the FBI to obtain a warrant on former Trump campaign advisor Carter Page.

During a meeting in the Oval Office on January 5, 2017, former Vice President Joe Biden suggested the Logan Act be used against incoming White House National Security Advisor General Michael Flynn. Two weeks later, then FBI Director James Comey sent FBI agents to the White House to entrap Flynn by either "getting him fired" or "to lie."