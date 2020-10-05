White House

President Trump Could Be Leaving Walter Reed Soon

Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Oct 05, 2020 10:30 AM
Source: (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

During an interview with Fox and Friends Monday morning, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said President Trump could be leaving Walter Reed National Military Hospital as soon as today. 

“Spoke to the President this morning.  He continued to improve over night and is ready to get back to a normal working schedule. He will meet with his doctors and nurses this morning to make further assessments of his progress," Meadows said. "His treatment has been remarkable. His strength has been incredible."

President Trump sent a number of messages to the country over the weekend as he underwent a series of treatments for Wuhan coronavirus. 

President Trump is also back on Twitter, a sure sign the commander-in-chief is feeling much better. 

Tomorrow marks 30 days until Election Day.

