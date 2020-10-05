President Trump Could Be Leaving Walter Reed Soon

During an interview with Fox and Friends Monday morning, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said President Trump could be leaving Walter Reed National Military Hospital as soon as today.

“Spoke to the President this morning. He continued to improve over night and is ready to get back to a normal working schedule. He will meet with his doctors and nurses this morning to make further assessments of his progress," Meadows said. "His treatment has been remarkable. His strength has been incredible."

A senior White House official tells me that "talk of the White House and among senior government officials is that 'hero of the weekend' is COS Mark Meadows who, without concern for his own health, has been near constantly at side of president, setting up govt from Walter Reed." — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) October 5, 2020

President Trump sent a number of messages to the country over the weekend as he underwent a series of treatments for Wuhan coronavirus.

Doctors, Nurses and ALL at the GREAT Walter Reed Medical Center, and others from likewise incredible institutions who have joined them, are AMAZING!!!Tremendous progress has been made over the last 6 months in fighting this PLAGUE. With their help, I am feeling well! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2020

President Trump is also back on Twitter, a sure sign the commander-in-chief is feeling much better.

Tomorrow marks 30 days until Election Day.