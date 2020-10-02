Senator Mike Lee Tests Positive For Wuhan Coronavirus

After a meeting at the White House several days ago, U.S. Senator Mike Lee has tested positive for Wuhan coronavirus.

"Yesterday morning, I was experiencing symptoms consistent with longtime allergies. Out of an abundance of caution, I soughtmedical advice and was tested for Covid-19. Unlike the test I took just a few days ago while visiting the White House, yesterday's test came back positive. On advice of the Senate attending physician, I will remain isolated for the next 10 days," Lee released in a statement. "Like so many other Utahns, I will now spend part of 2020 working from home. I have spoken with Leader McConnell and Chairman Graham, and colleagues in advancing the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett in the Committee and then to the full Senate."

Judge Barrett, who was also at the White House earlier this week and met with Lee on Tuesday, tested negative for the disease. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Friday he plans to move forward with her confirmation.

Just finished a great phone call with @POTUS. He’s in good spirits and we talked business — especially how impressed Senators are with the qualifications of Judge Barrett. Full steam ahead with the fair, thorough, timely process that the nominee, the Court, & the country deserve. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) October 2, 2020

The news comes after a number of people at the White House, including President Trump and the First Lady, also tested positive for the disease.