White House

Senator Mike Lee Tests Positive For Wuhan Coronavirus

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Oct 02, 2020 12:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Senator Mike Lee Tests Positive For Wuhan Coronavirus

Source: (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

After a meeting at the White House several days ago, U.S. Senator Mike Lee has tested positive for Wuhan coronavirus. 

"Yesterday morning, I was experiencing symptoms consistent with longtime allergies. Out of an abundance of caution, I soughtmedical advice and was tested for Covid-19. Unlike the test I took just a few days ago while visiting the White House, yesterday's test came back positive. On advice of the Senate attending physician, I will remain isolated for the next 10 days," Lee released in a statement. "Like so many other Utahns, I will now spend part of 2020 working from home. I have spoken with Leader McConnell and Chairman Graham, and colleagues in advancing the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett in the Committee and then to the full Senate." 

Judge Barrett, who was also at the White House earlier this week and met with Lee on Tuesday, tested negative for the disease. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Friday he plans to move forward with her confirmation. 

The news comes after a number of people at the White House, including President Trump and the First Lady, also tested positive for the disease.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Dr. Atlas, Chief of Staff Meadows Weigh in on Trump's COVID Diagnosis
Katie Pavlich
Biden Tests Negative For Coronavirus
Reagan McCarthy
Leader McConnell: 'Full Steam Ahead' on Judge Barrett's Confirmation After POTUS Tests Positive for COVID-19
Reagan McCarthy
Cuomo Lies: Actually, We Didn't Send Any COVID Patients Into Nursing Homes
Guy Benson
Not all Leftists Hurled Hate Trump's Way After COVID Diagnosis. Here Are Some Surprising Responses.
Leah Barkoukis

Judge Barrett Tests Negative for COVID-19
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | Chip Bok
View Cartoon
Most Popular