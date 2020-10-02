White House

Dr. Atlas, Chief of Staff Meadows: There is No Reason to Panic About Trump's Diagnosis

Posted: Oct 02, 2020 11:15 AM
Source: (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

In an interview with Fox News Friday morning, Dr. Scott Atlas, a member of the White House Wuhan coronavirus task force, reassured Americans there is no reason to panic over President Trump's contraction of the disease.  

Dr. Scott Atlas, a special adviser on coronavirus to President Trump, said Friday he expects the president and first lady to make a “complete, full and rapid recovery” after the two tested positive for COVID-19, adding, “there is zero reason to panic.”

During an exclusive interview with Fox News, Atlas said the novel coronavirus is an infection “that is very difficult to avoid.”

“It is no surprise that people get the infection, even with precautions,” Atlas said. “I anticipate a complete and full and rapid recovery back to normal after his necessary confinement period. I anticipate he’ll be back on the road and in full swing.”

Atlas called the president a “super vigorous man,” adding that he has “never seen anyone with more energy and more vigor, at any age, but particularly at his age.”

“He is a very, very healthy guy,” Atlas said. “And the overwhelming majority of people, even at his age, do fine with this. He is very healthy, and so I anticipate the same for him.”

When asked about the first lady, Atlas also maintained that “she is not a high-risk person at all and I anticipate she will do perfectly well.”

Meanwhile, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows gave an update on President Trump's condition and status to the press Friday morning. 

"They remain in good spirits, the president does have mild symptoms," Meadows said. "His first question to me this morning is how is the economy doing how are the stimulus talks."

President Trump continues to work from quarantine. 

