Soon Under Oath? Senate Committee Approves Subpoenas for Top Obama Officials

During a Senate Homeland Security Committee business meeting Wednesday, Republican members approved a slew of subpoenas targeting former FBI Director James Comey, former CIA Director John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and other Obama administration officials involved in the 2016 investigation into the Trump campaign. That investigation was officially named "Crossfire Hurricane" by disgraced and fired FBI agent Peter Strzok.

With subpoenas approved, Johnson has the ability to move forward with testimony, which can occur during a public hearing or behind closed doors. Given the limited time before the 2020 presidential election, it is still unclear when those approved for subpoena would testify.

Meanwhile, U.S. Attorney John Durham continues his criminal investigation into the origins of the FBI's Russia probe. Whether additional indictments will be issued as a result of his findings is still unclear and Attorney General Bill Barr has asked for patience.

"You need strong evidence of intent, it seems to me, before you can charge that kind of crime so developing that evidence is a time consuming process. Most of the people who are mouthing off about 'well why aren't these people already indicted,' they don't understand the criminal justice process," Barr said in a recent interview with Townhall. "People get lawyers, sometimes they won't talk to you. Even if they talk to you they'll say they'll take the fifth and you have to get documents and frequently fight over documents and fight over things in court so the investigation is a cumbersome process. It's not something that can be done quickly."