McEnany Slams Media, Pelosi For Calling Historic Peace Deals a ‘Distraction’

Posted: Sep 16, 2020 4:25 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

During a briefing at the White House Wednesday afternoon, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for calling historic Middle East peace deals between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain "a distraction." She also went after reporters for failing to ask a single question about the historic agreements, known as the Abraham Accords, which were signed at the White House yesterday. 

"I will weigh into is the Middle East deal, the Middle East peace deal signed yesterday that I did not receive a single question about.  That was the first time it’s happened in a quarter of a century," McEnany said. "If Obama and Biden had achieved this, it would look a lot different. You wouldn’t have Chuck Todd saying he’s uncomfortable with a deal that brings peace between the United Arab Emirates and Israel and Bahrain.  You wouldn’t have CBS calling it, quote, a 'business deal.' And you wouldn’t have Nancy Pelosi calling it a 'distraction.' Maybe it’s a distraction from her visits to the hair salon, but those were significant agreements. First time in a quarter of a century; three peace deals in 29 days.  It took 26 years for the prior peace deals."

A reminder of Pelosi's remarks last week: 

You can see Townhall's coverage of the historic agreements, here

