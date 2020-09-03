Violent Criminals Off the Streets: DOJ Details the Success of Operation Legend

Since being implemented in cities across the country by Attorney General Bill Barr earlier this summer, Operation Legend has solved murders and reduced crime. Every day, federal officials from the Department of Justice are working with local authorities, providing real results and answers for families targeted by criminals.

During an interview with Fox News this week U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman for the Northern District of Ohio detailed the operation's progress, noting 2000 arrests -- including 150 people wanted for murder -- since July.

"We aren't just arresting people for low level warrants here, we're talking about very violent fugitives, very violent criminals and we're getting them off the streets," Herdman said. "We are in these cities because we have the support of the community. We have the support of the local leadership and we have the support of the local police departments and what you're seeing across the country are the results that speak to that support. We're able to take 2000 violent fugitives and violent criminals off the streets because we have the support the community and then we can demonstrate to them that we've had results here. We've taken over 500 guns off the street. We've charged almost 500 people federally under Operation Legend. We've even taken 7-kilos of fentanyl off the street. That's enough fentanyl to kill the entire population of Chicago and Detroit combined."

DOJ has been highlighting individual cases from the operation, which was named after 4-year-old Legend Taliferro, on a daily basis.

Almost 500 charged federally - illegal guns, drug traffickers, carjackers, armed robbers



500+ illegal firearms recovered - handguns, AK47s, machineguns



50+ kilos seized - incl enough fentanyl to kill all of Chicago & Detroit combined



147 murderers arrested#OperationLegend https://t.co/TPK9qsj8Zq — U.S. Attorney Herdman (@USAttyHerdman) September 3, 2020