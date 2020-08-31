Peace in the Middle East: Watch First Ever Israeli Flight Land in the UAE

Fresh off of an unprecedented and historic peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner and National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien took the first commercial flight between the two countries, and over Saudi Arabia's airspace, on Monday.

This morning’s historic Israel-Abu Dhabi commercial flight, the first ever, flew over Saudi airspace.



The word “Peace” was written on the plane in Arabic, Hebrew and English to honor the occasion giving a new meaning to the traditional greeting of 'go in peace.’ ?????? pic.twitter.com/TPRka4FgZi — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 31, 2020

History Made! #BTS Jared and NSA O’Brien on the 1st commercial flight ever between Israel and the United Arab Emirates! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/kdAHHtsRCs — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 31, 2020

With Jared Kushner and Israeli NSA Meir Ben-Shabbat before the historic Tel Aviv-Abu Dhabi flight #Israel #UAE #AbrahamAccord pic.twitter.com/6wgWxiomxx — NSC (@WHNSC) August 31, 2020

“Proud to be part of a historical and symbolic moment in the transformative path towards the normalization of relations between two committed nations!” - NSA Robert O’Brien #Israel #UAE #AbrahamAccords https://t.co/wj8F5CKCkj — NSC (@WHNSC) August 31, 2020

For non-Arab, non-Israeli you have no idea how historical and incredible these photos are of the first Israeli plane flying over Saudi Arabia for first time and landing in Emirates.



Very proud of my Saudi, Emirati and Israeli brothers and sisters ????????



May this peace grow big! pic.twitter.com/Sc5G99K7LJ — Sarai (Sarah Idan) Miss Iraq (@RealSarahIdan) August 31, 2020

Local coverage of El Al Flight 971 landing in Abu Dhabi after flying over Saudi Arabia. No words ... just letting the moment sink in. pic.twitter.com/wDEAlOKY0u — David M. Friedman (@USAmbIsrael) August 31, 2020

Kushner said he expects additional Arab countries in the region to follow the UAE's lead in normalizing relations with Israel.