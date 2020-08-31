Israel

Peace in the Middle East: Watch First Ever Israeli Flight Land in the UAE

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Aug 31, 2020 5:00 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Fresh off of an unprecedented and historic peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner and National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien took the first commercial flight between the two countries, and over Saudi Arabia's airspace, on Monday. 

Kushner said he expects additional Arab countries in the region to follow the UAE's lead in normalizing relations with Israel. 

