White House

Government Announces Massive Purchase of Rapid Wuhan Coronavirus Tests

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Aug 27, 2020 6:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Government Announces Massive Purchase of Rapid Wuhan Coronavirus Tests

Source: (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The Trump administration announced Thursday afternoon the U.S. government has purchased 150 million rapid Wuhan coronavirus tests, which will be distributed across the country. 

"Today, the Trump Administration is pleased to announce the purchase and production of 150 million rapid tests to be distributed across the country.  In March, President Donald J. Trump called for the development of a low cost, reliable point-of-care test.  To deliver on this promise, the Administration has partnered with Abbott Laboratories to produce inexpensive and easy-to-use Abbott BinaxNOW tests.  This is a major development that will help save more lives by further protecting America’s most vulnerable and allow our country to remain open, get Americans back to work, and get kids back to school," White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany released in a statement. "Under President Trump’s leadership, the United States is leading the world in testing and the development of a wide range of reliable tests."

"This announcement is made in coordination with the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization for this new type of antigen test in which results can be read directly from the testing card.  Made in America, for Americans, these new tests exemplify President Trump’s whole-of-America approach, which harnesses industry and innovation to ensure America leads the world in combating COVID-19," the statement continues. "Through Operation Warp Speed and in partnership with Abbott Laboratories, final production will be scaled to an unprecedented 50 million tests monthly."

Meanwhile a new rapid test, which can be purchased at the drug store and gives results in 15 minutes, has been approved. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
RNC Night Four: Here Is What You Need to Know
Townhall.com Staff
NYT: Wisconsin Democrats Worried Kenosha Mayhem Might Be Help Get Trump Re-elected
Matt Vespa

Lifelong Democrats Call in to C-SPAN During GOP Convention. Here's What They Had to Say.
Matt Vespa
Analysis: Three Bruising Political Attacks Pence Landed on Biden
Guy Benson
Mother at RNC Gets Emotional Recalling How Trump Encouraged Her Special Needs Son
VIP
Cortney O'Brien
Kenosha Shooting Victim Caught on Camera Taunting Armed Civilians: 'Shoot Me, N***a!'
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular