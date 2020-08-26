President Trump Announces Additional National Guard Troops Are Headed to Wisconsin

President Trump announced Wednesday afternoon thousands of additional National Guard troops are headed to Kenosha, Wisconsin after requests for backup from the Wisconsin governor and county officials. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, a Democrat, initially rejected help offered by the White House to send additional troops.

...TODAY, I will be sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, WI to restore LAW and ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2020

Kenosha County Board Chairman John O'Day and Vice Chairwoman Monica Yuhas have sent this letter to Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on behalf of the entire County Board, requesting that 1,500 National Guard members with police powers be sent here immediately. pic.twitter.com/fk96dLySkH — Kenosha County (@KenoshaCounty) August 26, 2020

The announcement comes after a night of rioting and violence in the city. Townhall's Julio Rosas has been on the ground covering the unfolding and dangerous situation.

Warning, graphic:

Here’s video of the man’s wounds, I recorded him being shot in Kenosha. His right arm is badly damaged. Credit: @ louriealex (instagram) pic.twitter.com/iE8vUG27mb — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 26, 2020

Police have moved into the scene of the first shooting in Kenosha. pic.twitter.com/ahyIFEjMeC — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 26, 2020

??????: Multiple gunshots are fired after people chased a guy with a rifle. Rifle dude tripped and fell. He fired his gun at a guy who jumped on top of him. pic.twitter.com/BfV244MMnc — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 26, 2020

Riots broke out after a man named Jacob Blake was shot police after he repeatedly resisted arrest and attempted to reach something in his vehicle. Moments before the altercation, police were called by a woman who said Blake was at her home, that he wasn't supposed to be there and that he stole her car keys. At the time of the altercation with police, Blake had a warrant out for his arrest after being charged with sexual assault in July.