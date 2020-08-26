Wisconsin

President Trump Announces Additional National Guard Troops Are Headed to Wisconsin

Katie Pavlich

Posted: Aug 26, 2020 1:45 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

President Trump announced Wednesday afternoon thousands of additional National Guard troops are headed to Kenosha, Wisconsin after requests for backup from the Wisconsin governor and county officials. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, a Democrat, initially rejected help offered by the White House to send additional troops. 

The announcement comes after a night of rioting and violence in the city. Townhall's Julio Rosas has been on the ground covering the unfolding and dangerous situation. 

Warning, graphic:

Riots broke out after a man named Jacob Blake was shot police after he repeatedly resisted arrest and attempted to reach something in his vehicle. Moments before the altercation, police were called by a woman who said Blake was at her home, that he wasn't supposed to be there and that he stole her car keys. At the time of the altercation with police, Blake had a warrant out for his arrest after being charged with sexual assault in July.

