Nothing Will Ever Beat Allan Lichtman's Meltdown on Piers Morgan's Show

What a rumble. Piers Morgan’s show was a source of elite television viewing as a panel of liberals, which included Juan Williams, Allan Lichtman, and The Young Turks’ Cenk Uygur, devolved into chaos regarding the results of the 2024 election. Uygur and Lichtman were the two who were duking it out, where the progressive host called out Lichtman for being dead wrong about the race. That set off Lichtman, a historian, who totally imploded.

Lichtman is known for his Keys to the White House model, where he said that Donald Trump would lose to Kamala Harris. Uygur thought this method was absurd, and when Lichtman tried to defend his work, mayhem ensued. The Young Turks co-host became increasingly frustrated, saying that Lichtman needed a tall glass of shut the hell up since he was wrong about the election. Lichtman said Uygur could say whatever he wanted but wouldn’t stand for personal attacks. This tennis match of insults went back and forth as the rest of the panel looked on—but even non-conservatives were entertained. The line of this bout is when Lichtman accuses Uygur of committing blasphemy against him as if he's some sort of god (via Daily Caller):

I am not joking when I say this is one of the greatest clips I've ever seen on a cable news show.



Cenk completely destroys Alan Lichtman by pointing out that his keys to the White House were wrong and Lichtman responds by accusing him of blasphemy.😂pic.twitter.com/4G1YF3cxTy — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 19, 2024

“I was right; you were wrong,” Uygur said. “That’s a cheap shot, and I won’t stand for it,” Lichtman said. “I read your own followers’ comments, and they all trashed you. Every one of them and [they] supported me, so quiet with your personal attacks. Make whatever point you want. Don’t make it personal.” The conversation quickly became heated, with both individuals speaking over one another. “You’re so deluded,” Uygur said. “At this program, I’ve never been able to finish a thought.” “You got it wrong. You were preposterously and stupidly wrong. So, OK, all right. Can I just finish a goddamn thought ever on this show?” Uygur asked. “Don’t call me stupid,” Lichtman said. “I admitted I was wrong. I don’t need you to call me stupid.” “It’s great to see you Democrats all getting along so well,” Piers Morgan chimed in.

Lichtman then tried to rattle off his academic benchmarks and bibliography, which are irrelevant. He was wrong about his 2024 prediction, along with the rest of his colleagues, which shows how the Democratic Party has become too exclusionary, regional, insulated, and incapable of speaking to voters. Lichtman’s live show on election night is just as hilarious as he sees Kamala Harris’ 2024 hopes die with every passing hour:

Watching Allen Lichtman completely unravel as he realizes Kamala is going to lose Pennsylvania is priceless comedy. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/KdsCk0mpG7 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) November 8, 2024

I could watch his meltdown on a loop. It's also not the first time he got snippy over people poking fun at his prediction.

Alan Lichtman melts down and storms off after a reporter mocks his failed election prediction pic.twitter.com/JI2apbE4tB — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 15, 2024

Hey, Alan, you're wrong.