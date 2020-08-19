Biden Campaign Attempts Damage Control After DNC Approved Radical Linda Sarsour to Participate

DNC

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Aug 19, 2020 12:00 PM
Yesterday anti-Semitic radical Linda Sarsour spoke during a DNC sanctioned meeting for the Muslim Delegates and Allies Assembly. Sarsour is a delegate for former Democrat presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. 

In case you need a reminder of who Sarsour is, here's a refresher: 

After her appearance, the DNC was called out for including her in official programming. The Biden team is attempting to do damage control by claiming she has nothing to do with the campaign.

But you can't separate the campaign from the DNC convention. They work together and the DNC approved her appearance. Her participation in a DNC sanctioned meeting has the logo all over it and was on the official schedule. 

The Biden campaign and DNC continue to downplay the far left radicalism in the Democrat Party and yet, it's on full display at official convention events. 

