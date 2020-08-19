Biden Campaign Attempts Damage Control After DNC Approved Radical Linda Sarsour to Participate

Yesterday anti-Semitic radical Linda Sarsour spoke during a DNC sanctioned meeting for the Muslim Delegates and Allies Assembly. Sarsour is a delegate for former Democrat presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

In case you need a reminder of who Sarsour is, here's a refresher:

Linda Sarsour, the woman who said “Israel is built on the idea that Jews are supreme to everyone else,” who openly fundraised for a terrorist who killed a Jewish American in Israel, who openly spreads vile antisemitism, is an official speaker at @JoeBiden’s Democratic convention. pic.twitter.com/oUjCHyC7Px — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) August 18, 2020

After her appearance, the DNC was called out for including her in official programming. The Biden team is attempting to do damage control by claiming she has nothing to do with the campaign.

“... She has no role in the Biden campaign whatsoever."



A Dem official says this was a meeting of Muslim delegates to the convention room and not run by the DNC or the Biden campaign. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 19, 2020

But you can't separate the campaign from the DNC convention. They work together and the DNC approved her appearance. Her participation in a DNC sanctioned meeting has the logo all over it and was on the official schedule.

"Not run by the DNC or the Biden campaign"?!?



The event:



??was announced by the DNC

??is on the DNC convention schedule

??was livestreamed on the convention website

??featured DNC delegates https://t.co/2M1a0HAO9W pic.twitter.com/7CsBsNd7Rg — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) August 19, 2020

This livestream was "not run by the DNC"? https://t.co/v7Z9nTJj86 pic.twitter.com/BuAbGLusYw — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) August 19, 2020

The Biden campaign and DNC continue to downplay the far left radicalism in the Democrat Party and yet, it's on full display at official convention events.