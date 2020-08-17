RNC

'A Sight I Thought I'd Never See' -- Trump Campaign Hits the Road in Nevada

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Aug 17, 2020 3:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
'A Sight I Thought I'd Never See' -- Trump Campaign Hits the Road in Nevada

Source: Townhall Media/Alex Corey

As Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris get ready to kick off the digital 2020 DNC Convention from Milwaulkee Monday night, the Trump campaign is hitting the ground running and isn't taking voters in any state for granted.

In Nevada, a number of Trump surrogates are pounding the pavement to convince voters to keep President Trump in the White House for four more years.

According to the RealClearPolitics average, the race between Trump and Biden in the state is tight and polling is inside the margin of error.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Janice Dean Finally Gets Her Chance to Testify
Cortney O'Brien
Joe Biden: Nuns Inspired Me to Run for President...And I'm Going to Royally Screw Them If Elected
Matt Vespa
WATCH: Portland Rioter Gets Hit With Instant Karma After He Charges the Police Three Times
Julio Rosas
College Football Star Launches Petition to Reinstate Big Ten Season
Ellie Bufkin
Rioters In Portland Savagely Beat Up Driver After Crashing His Car
Julio Rosas
Sad Trombone: Iran, China Furious Over Peace Deal, US-Israeli Alliance
VIP
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | Steve Kelley
View Cartoon
Most Popular