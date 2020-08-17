New CNN Polling Shows Major Shift in the Race for the White House

Ahead of the DNC convention kick off Monday night, President Trump has gained major ground against rival Joe Biden in CNN's latest polling.

"Overall, 50% of registered voters back the Biden-Harris ticket, while 46% say they support Trump and Pence, right at the poll's margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points. Among the 72% of voters who say they are either extremely or very enthusiastic about voting this fall, Biden's advantage over Trump widens to 53% to 46%. It is narrower, however, among those voters who live in the states that will have the most impact on the electoral college this fall," CNN reports. "Across 15 battleground states, the survey finds Biden has the backing of 49% of registered voters, while Trump lands at 48%."

#NEW @CNN National Poll



Biden/Harris 50% (+4)

Trump/Pence 46%



That’s a 10 point shift towards Trump In a month — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) August 17, 2020

While Biden and his newly minted vice presidential pick Kamala Harris will be in Delaware this week, where they will deliver remarks at the convention, President Trump is hitting the campaign trail in Minnesota, Arizona and Wisconsin.

Over the weekend, members of the Trump campaign were on the ground in Nevada and Women for Trump was in Wisconsin.