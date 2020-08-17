New CNN Polling Shows Major Shift in the Race for the White House

Ahead of the DNC convention kick off Monday night, President Trump has gained major ground against rival Joe Biden in CNN's latest polling.
"Overall, 50% of registered voters back the Biden-Harris ticket, while 46% say they support Trump and Pence, right at the poll's margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points. Among the 72% of voters who say they are either extremely or very enthusiastic about voting this fall, Biden's advantage over Trump widens to 53% to 46%. It is narrower, however, among those voters who live in the states that will have the most impact on the electoral college this fall," CNN reports. "Across 15 battleground states, the survey finds Biden has the backing of 49% of registered voters, while Trump lands at 48%."
#NEW @CNN National Poll— Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) August 17, 2020
Biden/Harris 50% (+4)
Trump/Pence 46%
That’s a 10 point shift towards Trump In a month
While Biden and his newly minted vice presidential pick Kamala Harris will be in Delaware this week, where they will deliver remarks at the convention, President Trump is hitting the campaign trail in Minnesota, Arizona and Wisconsin.
TOMORROW: Watch President @realDonaldTrump's Remarks from Minnesota at 3:00 pm ET!— Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 17, 2020
RSVP: https://t.co/K9bIdR5XI4#TeamTrump pic.twitter.com/nC2WlQbzQM
Over the weekend, members of the Trump campaign were on the ground in Nevada and Women for Trump was in Wisconsin.
Sunday Funday @TeamTrump style— Nick Trainer (@NicholasTrainer) August 17, 2020
??@TrumpWomensTour in Wisconsin
??@TeamTrumpOnTour in Nevada pic.twitter.com/isspLqD6pr
Where’s @JoeBiden? Must be following the @HillaryClinton playbook for WI. https://t.co/0uyx9qIgzS— Mercedes Schlapp (@mercedesschlapp) August 16, 2020
It was a great honor to be with the people of Reno, NV today! Next stop??Las Vegas! @mschlapp @AdamLaxalt @RichardGrenell @marquezjesso @TeamTrump @NVGOP #NEVADA #MAGA #MAGA2020 #teamtrumpontour #teamtrump #Trump2020 https://t.co/iMfbohWKec— Team Trump on Tour! (@TeamTrumpOnTour) August 16, 2020