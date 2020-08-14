As DNC Kicks Off, President Trump Plans Multiple Campaign Stops

The Democrat National Convention, albeit virtual, is set to kick off next week. The speakers have been scheduled and the delegates are ready. Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will take the national stage on Wednesday night ahead of presidential nominee Joe Biden on Thursday evening. Both will make their remarks from Delaware without a crowd.

Today, each signed the official paperwork to accept their nominations.

"Ready, set, go."



Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris sign required documents to receive the Democratic nomination. https://t.co/JsAo4rBy2e pic.twitter.com/prcvhvMNFt — ABC News (@ABC) August 14, 2020

But while the Democrat Party attempts to rally around a Biden/Harris ticket, President Trump is hitting the campaign trail in Arizona, Minnesota and Wisconsin next week. He will deliver a series of speeches on "Joe Biden’s failures on Jobs and the Economy” in Yuma, Mankato and Oshkosh.

Vice President Mike Pence has been hitting the ground in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona and will travel to West Virginia over the weekend. Today the Trump campaign released a series of new ads.

THE BEST IS YET TO COME!pic.twitter.com/l8bK5TAB0B — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 14, 2020

Being Commander in Chief is more than just a job to President Trump.pic.twitter.com/rpGq7bhwIW — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 14, 2020

Meanwhile, the RNC has been working overtime to combat Democrat efforts to implement mass, unverifiable mail-in voting schemes in states across the country.