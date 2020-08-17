White House

President Trump Presents America With a Choice: The Mob or Freedom

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Aug 17, 2020 6:35 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Speaking from a Wisconsin tarmac in front of Air Force One Monday afternoon, President Donald Trump went after Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden, Senator Kamala Harris, the left and the media on everything from taxes, to healthcare and continuing civil unrest. During his remarks, Trump gave Americans a clear choice for November. 

"Voters of Wisconsin face a simply choice, do you want to be ruled by the radical left mob or do you want to stand tall as free men and women in the greatest country on earth and keep it that way," Trump said. "Joe Biden is just a Trojan horse for socialism, he is, he's a Trojan horse. He has no clue, but the people around are tough and they're smart but we disagree with them very very strongly. They're mean and they're angry." 

Trump slammed Democrats for their appeasement of violent anarchists and condemnation of law enforcement.

"They will turn every city into a Portland and they wouldn't mind," Trump said. "No-one will be safe in a Biden run America." 

President Trump is on the road this week as Democrats attempt to unify behind a Biden/Harris ticket at the DNC convention. He was in Minnesota and Wisconsin today and will travel to Arizona later this week. 

