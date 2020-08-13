O'Brien: President Trump Should Be Nominated For a Nobel Peace Prize

Speaking during the White House press briefing Monday afternoon, National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien called for President Trump to receive the Nobel Peace prize after brokering a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emerites.

"What I have said is the President is often known as the greatest deal maker. He wrote the book 'The Art of the Deal.' He's considered a great great deal maker, which he is, but I think history is going to remember the President for being a great peacemaker. He brought peace to Israel and the UAE. His diplomats signed a historic accord in Afghanistan. I would remind people that we haven't had an American casualty in combat in Afghanistan since February 29. He used his offices and his pressure to stop Idlib from being overrun in Syria and brought a ceasefire agreement when Turkey invaded northern Syria. A lot of people said that when he came into office that there would be war in North Korea but through personal diplomacy has kept that situation from turning into a kinetic event," O'Brien said.

"It's really remarkable when you step back and take a look at what this President has done on the peace front," he continued. "It wouldn't surprise me, it will take some time in this environment, but it wouldn't surprise me if the President is eventually nominated for a Nobel Prize. Today's work is an example of why he would be rightly considered and should be a frontrunner for the Nobel Peace Prize."

The deal, which was announced by President Trump Thursday morning, is the first official recognition by an Arab Gulf country that Israel is legitimate. Each country will build an embassy.

"Delegations from Israel and the United Arab Emirates will meet in the coming weeks to sign bilateral agreements regarding investment, tourism, direct flights, security, telecommunications, technology, energy, healthcare, culture, the environment, the establishment of reciprocal embassies, and other areas of mutual benefit," a statement released by the White House says. "As a result of this diplomatic breakthrough and at the request of President Trump with the support of the United Arab Emirates, Israel will suspend declaring sovereignty over areas outlined in the President's Vision for Peace and focus its efforts now on expanding ties with other countries in the Arab and Muslim world. The United States, Israel and the United Arab Emirates are confident that additional diplomatic breakthroughs with other nations are possible and will work together to achieve this goal."

As a reminder, President Obama received the Nobel Peace Prize before he ever took office.