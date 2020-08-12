Let's Take a Look Back on Exactly How Kamala Harris Treated Brett Kavanaugh

As Reagan wrote earlier today, newly minted vice presidential candidate and Senator Kamala Harris' hypocrisy on matters of sexual harassment, sexual assault and the "me too" movement is stunning. After all, she said during the 2020 Democrat primary that she believed women accusing Biden of sexual assault and yet, she has agreed to be his running mate.

But Harris' most egregious behavior came during the 2018 Supreme Court confirmation hearing of then Judge Brett Kavanaugh. Because memories are short, let's take a look at exactly how she treated him.

From Judge Kavanaugh confirmation hearing, Sen. Kamala Harris asks Judge Kavanaugh: "Can you think of any laws that give government the power to make decisions about the male body?" pic.twitter.com/HbmkmIzuJg — CSPAN (@cspan) August 11, 2020

After Justice Kavanaugh was confirmed and rightfully seated on the Supreme Court, the Senate Judiciary Committee released a 400-page report detailing all of the false accusations made against him. A number of individuals were referred to the Department of Justice for criminal prosecution after lying to Senate investigators. Those individuals included Michael Avenatti, Julie Swetnik and Judy Munro-Leighton. Leighton admitted to investigators she made up rape allegations against Kavanaugh to "get attention" and as part of a "ploy" to take down his nomination. All of them were upheld by Democrats and the media as heroes for truth and justice.

"After an extensive investigation that included the thorough review of all potentially credible evidence submitted and interviews of more than 40 individuals with information relating to the allegations, including classmates and friends of all those involved, Committee investigators found no witness who could provide any verifiable evidence to support any of the allegations brought against Justice Kavanaugh," the report states. "In other words, following the separate and extensive investigations by both the Committee and the FBI, there was no evidence to substantiate any of the claims of sexual assault made against Justice Kavanaugh."

In other words, the allegations they made against Kavanaugh were false. Not a single one was proven true. Harris never bothered searching for the truth. Instead, she made it a goal to destroy Justice Kavanaugh and his family.