Trump Urges Portland to Let in the National Guard as Severe Violence Continues

As violence continues to rage in Portland, with local police failing to get organized anarchists under control, President Trump is urging officials to call in the National Guard.

Portland residents have seen 70+ days of straight lawlessness and terror.



Instead of allowing police to do their jobs and protect the community, Portland leaders have turned a blind eye to this clear violence against law enforcement. https://t.co/DgzKk5XFs0 — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) August 10, 2020

White House Press Secretary @KayleighMcEnany: After 70 days, the liberal mayor of Portland finally acknowledges that the rioting taking place in his city is unacceptable pic.twitter.com/0zxHCNG7OO — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 10, 2020

Meanwhile in Chicago, riots erupted over the weekend and a series of brazen attacks were carried out on police.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot slammed looters and rioters who descended upon the downtown area early Monday morning, calling the overnight events “an assault on our city” and telling criminals, “We are coming for you.” "Car caravans” of looters made their way into Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, Gold Coast and Irving North neighborhoods and neighboring commercial districts overnight, which officials believe was spurred by a police-involved shooting in Englewood earlier in the day. At the scene of the South Side shooting, "tempers flared fueled by misinformation as the afternoon turned into the evening," said Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown.