Department of Homeland Security

Trump Urges Portland to Let in the National Guard as Severe Violence Continues

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Aug 10, 2020 11:20 AM
  Share   Tweet
Trump Urges Portland to Let in the National Guard as Severe Violence Continues

Source: (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

As violence continues to rage in Portland, with local police failing to get organized anarchists under control, President Trump is urging officials to call in the National Guard. 

Meanwhile in Chicago, riots erupted over the weekend and a series of brazen attacks were carried out on police. 

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot slammed looters and rioters who descended upon the downtown area early Monday morning, calling the overnight events “an assault on our city” and telling criminals, “We are coming for you.”

"Car caravans” of looters made their way into Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, Gold Coast and Irving North neighborhoods and neighboring commercial districts overnight, which officials believe was spurred by a police-involved shooting in Englewood earlier in the day.

At the scene of the South Side shooting, "tempers flared fueled by misinformation as the afternoon turned into the evening," said Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Mark Levin Exposes 'Shocking Lie' the Washington Post Wrote About His Interview With AG Barr
Katie Pavlich

Janice Dean Says NY Dems Stopped Her from Testifying at Today's Nursing Home Hearing
Cortney O'Brien

A Floating Phenomenon: 'Trump Boats' Are An Unsinkable Force of Patriotism
VIP
Ellie Bufkin

The Simple Reason Why a WaPo Reporter Had to Delete a Tweet About Executive Orders, Trump, and Obama
Matt Vespa
U.S. Insurgents in Venezuela Sentenced to 20 Years for Failed Coup
Micaela Burrow
WaPo Gives Portland Antifa Activists A Glowing Photoshoot as City Continues to Experience Riots
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular