Mark Levin Exposes 'Shocking Lie' the Washington Post Wrote About His Interview With AG Barr

On Sunday night Fox News host and constitutional attorney Mark Levin sat down for an hour long interview with Attorney General Bill Barr. They discussed everything from Russiagate to the ongoing rioting in Democrat cities across the country. At one point Barr rightfully called Democrats refusing to condemn violence, cowards.

During the interview Levin and Barr also discussed the extraordinary bias of the so-called "mainstream media," which serves as an activism arm for the left.

AG Barr on the violent Left who throw rocks at police: "You don't see it on any of the national news. You don’t see it on the networks... [or] on the other cable stations... [Y]ou hear about these peaceful demonstrators... The American people are being told a lie by the media.” pic.twitter.com/3jeiqrzdJa — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 10, 2020

Today, Levin is exposing the Washington Post for their dishonest coverage of their discussion.

1. Here's how the Washington Post ended its coverage of my interview with AG Barr: — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) August 10, 2020

2. "Despite Barr’s claims, there have been no arrests or solid proof connecting antifa to violence at BLM protests, Wash Post’s Fact Checker reported in June. The far-right boogaloo movement, meanwhile, has been tied to a murder & several bomb plots aimed at escalating violence." — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) August 10, 2020

3. This is a shocking lie. Not only is the evidence everywhere, but notice the Post doesn't even attempt to find out for itself; instead, this reporter cites its paper's fact-checker. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) August 10, 2020