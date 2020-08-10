Democrats

Mark Levin Exposes 'Shocking Lie' the Washington Post Wrote About His Interview With AG Barr

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Aug 10, 2020 12:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Mark Levin Exposes 'Shocking Lie' the Washington Post Wrote About His Interview With AG Barr

On Sunday night Fox News host and constitutional attorney Mark Levin sat down for an hour long interview with Attorney General Bill Barr. They discussed everything from Russiagate to the ongoing rioting in Democrat cities across the country. At one point Barr rightfully called Democrats refusing to condemn violence, cowards. 

During the interview Levin and Barr also discussed the extraordinary bias of the so-called "mainstream media," which serves as an activism arm for the left.

Today, Levin is exposing the Washington Post for their dishonest coverage of their discussion. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Janice Dean Says NY Dems Stopped Her from Testifying at Today's Nursing Home Hearing
Cortney O'Brien
Trump Urges Portland to Let in the National Guard as Severe Violence Continues
Katie Pavlich

A Floating Phenomenon: 'Trump Boats' Are An Unsinkable Force of Patriotism
VIP
Ellie Bufkin

The Simple Reason Why a WaPo Reporter Had to Delete a Tweet About Executive Orders, Trump, and Obama
Matt Vespa
U.S. Insurgents in Venezuela Sentenced to 20 Years for Failed Coup
Micaela Burrow
WaPo Gives Portland Antifa Activists A Glowing Photoshoot as City Continues to Experience Riots
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular